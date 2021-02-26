Absorbable Nonwoven Textiles Market Sales Influenced by Improved Technological Arrangement during 2018 2028

The global demand for absorbable non-woven textiles faced a major rise in 2020 as a result of rising demands from healthcare industries for the production of face masks, facial and hand wipes, shields etc due to rising cases of Covid-19. As the health related consciousness among the people in 2021 is high, the market players are tirelessly engaged in improving their operations to maintain their respective positions.

Growing adoption by healthcare sector continues to act as key trend in this market. In 2021, healthcare professionals prefer to use absorbable non-woven textiles in comparison to other woven-textile fibres due to its potential of getting adapted as per changing requirements as regards processing and utilization properties which is creating magnificant attraction.

Rising demands for hygiene products added significant progress in 2020. Currently, the users are opting for those non-woven textiles due to its wide applications such as infection resistance, convenience, cost-efficiency, protection, waterproof application, comfortability etc.

In the current challenging scenerio, the top manufacturers are prioritizing investments incontinuous researches along with the adoption of latest and highly advanced technologies for the development innovative additions to non-woven textiles to catch global attention.

For instance, Fitesa Corporation, a leader in non-woven textiles announced the expansion of its capacity by signing four new projects with Reicofil, a technological supplier on 13th, May, 2020 for developing solutions for hygiene and healthcare markets. The package includes state-of-the-art equipment that will significantly increase capacity to serve the healthcare markets by manufacturing and supplying non-wovens for medical gowns, drapes, surgical as well as N95 foremasks, diapers and sanitary products. This joint effort is strengthening the global footprints ofFitesa Corporation across the world.

On 17th June, 2020, Suominen Enterprizes introduced a non-woven material called ‘Fibrella Shield’ for the production of fask mask applications. Fibrella Shield has excellent filtration efficiency and pressure drop values that enables it to provide complete protection and breathing comfort to the users. This new-woven material has passed European Standard EN 14683:2019 Type II requirements in terms of filteration efficiency and pressure drop. Fibrella has received positive feedbacks from several user panel tests about its textile-like softness and comfortability provided even after several hours. Such developments are improving the reputation of the corporation globally.

Asia Pacific is leading the market for absorbable non-woven textiles in 2021 on account of rising hygiene and sanitation habits among the people in China, India and Australia. It is estimated that China will be holding the largest market share through 2030 in terms of production and consumption of non-woven fabrics. High demands of absorbable non-woven textiles from the healthcare sector as well as rising government initiatives and investments continues to make Asia Pacific the global leader in this market.

Nonwoven textiles are defines as material such as sheets bonded together by the process of entangling fibers mechanically, thermally or chemically. Properties such as strength, durability, dimensional stability, controllable porosity, etc. are the factors which favors the use of nonwoven textiles as compared to woven textiles. The absorbable nonwoven textiles are used for various medical benefits such as it is effective barrier against bacteria, reduces airborne contamination, can be tailored as per requirement, etc. The absorbable nonwoven textiles helps to protect the wound site and subsequently helps to heal when it is starts absorbing inside the body.

The absorbable nonwoven textiles market is expected to be mainly driven by increasing number of invasive surgeries, wound care, etc. Many of the patient prefer to opt for absorbable nonwoven textiles rather than non-absorbable nonwoven textiles due to durability. The absorbable nonwoven textiles once used gets absorbed over the time and hence patient do not requires to change the dressing of the wound frequently, driving the growth of the absorbable nonwoven textiles market. The primary function of the absorbable nonwoven textiles is to minimize the cross-infection and since it is not removed, chances of the infection decreases significantly which in turn expected to drive the growth of the absorbable nonwoven textiles market. In the United States more than 10 million inpatient surgeries were carried out in 2014, and the number is increasing rapidly and it often requires absorbable nonwoven textiles for the wound management, in turn driving the growth of the market. Absorbable nonwoven textiles can be used for various applications such as vascular grafts, sutures, artificial joints, artificial ligaments, scaffolds for tissue growth, etc. The diverse use of absorbable nonwoven textiles further expected to fuel the growth of the absorbable nonwoven textiles market. The absorbable nonwoven textiles also helps in decreasing the environmental bio-burden, making it choice of medical textile driving the growth of the absorbable nonwoven textiles market. The limited product adoption by the patients and healthcare professionals in regions such as Latin America and MEA may hamper the potential growth of the absorbable nonwoven textiles market.

The global absorbable nonwoven textiles market is segmented on the basis of product type, end user and region.

By product type, absorbable nonwoven textiles market is segmented as:

Surgical Dressing

Sutures

By end user, absorbable nonwoven textiles market is segmented as:

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

The global absorbable nonwoven textiles market is expected to witness significant growth due to increasing product availability and adoption across the world. By product type, surgical dressings expected to be the most lucrative segment in terms of revenue due to higher product adoption. By end user, the global absorbable nonwoven textiles market is expected to be dominated by hospitals due to higher patient footfall. The manufacturers in the market are trying to improve their product’s geographical footprints by undergoing partnerships, collaborations with various regional players.

The global absorbable nonwoven textiles market is expected to be dominated by North America due to higher product adoption in the region for the wound management as well as surgical dressings. Europe is expected to be the second most lucrative market due to high number of the surgeries performed. Latin America absorbable nonwoven textiles market is expected to witness steady growth over the forecast period due to increasing product availability in the region. Asia-Pacific absorbable nonwoven textiles market is expected to the fastest growing market due to emerging countries such as India and China where healthcare expenditure increasing rapidly. Middle East & Africa is the least lucrative absorbable nonwoven textiles market due to low product penetration in the region.

