Automotive Hypervisors Market Expansion Strategies Set to Generate Substantial Revenue in the Near Future

In an ever-changing automotive industry, to optimize the hardware costs, the industry is witnessing a phenomenon of ECU consolidation where functions like connected car gateway is integrated into a single ECU. Virtualization can be achieved by use of the automotive hypervisors on top of hardware. Automotive Hypervisors are software applications that monitor and manage running virtual machines. Automotive hypervisor is a prominent hardware virtualization technique allowing multiple virtual machines (Guests) identified by their operating systems to run on a host system.

Automotive hypervisors are increasingly being used in modern automotive software systems for safety agnostic platforms and combining safety critical as well as for consolidating multiple ECU (electronic control unit) functions into one. Further, the automotive hypervisors run on the host and acts as a bridge between the host and the guests. An automotive hypervisor facilitates running multiple operating systems simultaneously, providing virtualization of shared peripherals and partitioning of system resources.

At a macro level, momentum for electrification in automobiles is building among OEMs due to increasing regulatory pressure and accelerating technology advancement. Emergence of software as a key differentiating factor will determine the value to the end-customer. Automotive hypervisors are set to witness robust sales growth as digital features are playing a pivotal role during the purchase of automobiles. Subsequently, the aim of the study is to analyze the most recent trends, dynamics, and potential strategies in the global automotive hypervisors market.

Global Automotive Hypervisors Market: Dynamics

The automotive industry is heavily regulated, with safety requirements. Automotive systems must be designed to prevent failure and that’s why all automotive software including automotive hypervisors must comply with ISO 26262. Increased consumer awareness of ADAS technologies will fuel demand for automotive hypervisors. Government regulation is anticipated to mandate numerous ADAS technologies, in turn driving further OEM integration and consumer awareness for automotive hypervisors.

Moreover, automotive OEMs are expected to significantly raise production of the embedded passive ADAS systems. That production is also expected to drive the demand for automotive hypervisors. Importantly, as vehicle software becomes the main differentiator, OEMs need to build up the necessary competencies to ensure future competitiveness. Nevertheless, manufacturers of infotainment solutions face changing customer requirements and increased competition. Consequently, impacting the pace of the global automotive hypervisors market.

Global Automotive Hypervisors Market: Regional Outlook

Passenger cars manufactured in North America, Europe, and Japan will have the highest ADAS and automotive hypervisors penetration. However, automotive hypervisors market growth hindered by falling vehicle production in Japan. Strong growth in Latin America, Turkey, Russia, and the Middle East partially counteract slowdown in prominent automotive hypervisors markets. Across the world, political and macroeconomic environment expected to remain stable with growing downside risks. Moreover, future penetration of autonomous cars and automotive hypervisors in China and the U.S. will depend on convergence on car/ride sharing services and overcoming current hurdles. Stringent regulations prevailing in European countries will directly influence the demand for automotive hypervisors over the coming period. ASEAN and India are set to observe significant demand growth for automotive hypervisors in the future years due to low motivation and prevalence of conventional vehicles.

The research report – Automotive Hypervisors presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. The study on Automotive Hypervisors market also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to Automotive Hypervisors market segments such as geographies, application, and industry.

