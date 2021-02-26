Forti Flakes Sales Likely to Bolster with Rise in Applications during Forecast Period, details Fact.MR study

Like several other fortified nutrients, forti flakes is expected to witness growing demand across the globe in the next few years as an alternative product of corn flakes. Forti flakes contains high percentage of nutrition such as vitamins (Vitamin D, Vitamin B1, and Vitamin K) and minerals (phosphorus, manganese, and selenium), which is expected to boost the growth of the global forti flakes market over the forecast period. The global forti flakes market currently comprises of only one player due to the monopoly in the market and several suppliers with their regional and global sales footprint. The global market for forti flakes is anticipated to create a lucrative opportunity for the new entrants of forti flakes to penetrate global forti flakes market owing to increasing number of end users towards the consumption of fortified products.

Request a report sample to gain valuable insights >>> https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=3379

Global forti flakes market is projected to register higher single-digit CAGR over the forecast period

The global forti flakes market is likely to record higher single-digit CAGR during the estimated period from 2018-2028, according to recent research analysis of the company. The global market for forti flakes is estimated to witness evolving growth trend in the sales of forti flakes in developed regions such as North America and Europe due to high demand for fortified foods in these regions. The market for forti flakes is anticipated to witness enormous incremental opportunities in developing countries including India, Mexico, China, and other Latin American and Middle East countries owing to increasing health awareness regarding nutrient composition among population. South and East Asia are expected to witness strong growth rate in global forti flakes market over the forecast period followed by North America and Europe. Owing to the rising demand for fortified flakes with different flavors is expected to create production and sales footprint for the new players of the forti flakes globally.

Growing consumer awareness is expected to boost sales of forti flakes

Over the past few years, the consumer goods industry across the globe has gained sizeable growth in its overall market size. The global forti flakes market is anticipated to register strong growth in the near future owing to several market growth factors, which are expected to amplify the overall demand of the forti flakes. Some of the market dynamics includes increasing awareness related to health and body nutrient composition, rising demand of the fortified food among end users and growing urbanization. The expansion in the production capacity and regional reach of forti flakes will open a plethora of growth opportunity in the market. The global market for forti flakes composed of several market challenges, which are expected to hamper the growth of the forti flakes market across the globe such as less commercialized product among other flakes, and less awareness in the low economies among others.

Forti flakes market is expected to witness sizeable demand from third-party online channel over the forecast period

The forti flakes market can be segmented on flavor type, nutrients type and sales channel. On the basis of flavor type, forti flakes market can be categorized into flavoured and unflavoured. On the basis of nutrients type, the forti flakes market can be segmented into minerals (calcium, phosphorus, iron, magnesium, zinc, copper, manganese, sodium, potassium, selenium) and vitamins (vitamin A, vitamin C, vitamin D, vitamin E, vitamin K, vitamin B1, vitamin B2, vitamin B3, vitamin B4, vitamin B6, vitamin B9, vitamin B12). On the basis of sales channel, the global market for forti flakes can be classified into third-party online channel, modern trade, retail outlets, confectionery stores, and other sales channels. Geographically, the global market for forti flakes can be segmented into seven regions, namely North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, and Middle East & Africa.

Lucrative opportunities for new entrants in global forti flakes market

The global market for forti flakes is expected to witness several new development and product launches in the market. Due to the monopoly structure of the global forti flakes market, currently, only one player operates in the market, i.e., Evexia, the company offers its products through online channels, retail and modern trade. New entrants in the forti flakes segment are expected to boost the growth of the global forti flakes market over the forecast period.

Request Methodology & Get a Glimpse of Our Expertize >>> https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=EB&rep_id=3379

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the forti flakes market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to forti flakes market segments such as geographies, flavor type, nutrient type, and sales channel.

The forti flakes market report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Forti Flakes Market Segments

Forti Flakes Market Dynamics

Forti Flakes Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

Regional analysis for Forti Flakes Market includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, BENELUX, Nordics, Eastern Europe, Rest of Europe)

East Asia (Japan, China, South Korea)

South Asia (India, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of South Asia)

Oceania (Australia, New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, Iran, Israel, Rest of MEA)

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments of forti flakes. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Share Your Requirements & Get Customized Reports >>> https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=3379

About Fact.MR

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. We are headquartered in Dubai, and operate from our sales office in Dublin, Ireland. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

E: sales@factmr.com

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates