Automotive Pressure Plate Market Insights, Leading Key Players And Top Factors Driving 2018–2028

Automotive Pressure Plate Market to Continue Growing with Increasing Number of Automotive Vehicles Flooding the Market

The automotive industry is witnessing increasing alternatives hitting the market owing to which the sale of essential automotive components which include automotive pressure plate are subjected to rise significantly. Automotive pressure plate being an important part of the clutch system, is being manufactured and sold on a large scale. The numerous market players are involved in extensive research for creating a compact and well-designed clutch system that is equipped with an enhanced automotive pressure plate to improve the driving experience of the automobile driver. The automotive pressure plate market has gained greater traction owing to the increasing use of the automotive pressure plate in the automotive industries of emerging countries that are experiencing the demand for automotive vehicles on a large scale.

Moreover, the automotive services industry is expected to gain greater revenue in the coming years owing to the complexities of performing maintenance, repairs, and replacements by vehicle owners themselves. Pertaining to this scenario, the automotive pressure plate market could encounter increased sales with the replacement of automotive pressure plate in the automotive vehicles. The automotive pressure plate market is growing as a result of the growing demand for automotive pressure plates.

Automotive Pressure Plate Market: Introduction

The pressure plate is an essential component of the clutch system in automobiles. A pressure plate is a spring loaded device that can either engage or disengage the clutch disc and flywheel. It bolts into the flywheel. The clutch disc fits in between the flywheel and the pressure plate. There are basically two type of pressure plates — the diaphragm type and the coil spring type. The manufacturers of automotive pressure plates ensure that these plates have high temperature resistance properties along with considerable stress limits. Furthermore, the focus is also being put on the research and development of compact automotive pressure plates so as to downsize the clutch system. The type of automotive pressure plates to be used usually depends on the type of vehicle and the type of clutch system installed in the vehicle. Usually, automotive pressure plates are only used with friction clutches, which may be either single plate, multi plate or cone clutches. Moreover, pressure plates are usually manufactured either using cast iron or stainless steel. With growing automotive industry across the globe, the demand of automotive pressure plates is expected to ramp up in the coming years, thereby creating significant opportunities for augmentation of the automotive pressure plate market during the forecast period.

Automotive Pressure Plate Market: Market Dynamics

The automotive pressure plate market is directly dependent on the sales of automotive vehicles across the globe. With increasing disposable income of the population across the globe, the demand for passenger cars and other automotive vehicles as means of local commute is expected to increase significantly in the coming years. This is expected to increase the demand in the automotive pressure plate market in the coming years. Furthermore, the cost associated with manual clutches is fairly less as compared to that associated with automatic clutches. This is expected to further give a positive boost to the automotive pressure plate market in the coming years.

Increasing demand for high power vehicles coupled with increased acceleration and traction capabilities is expected to increase the demand for highly efficient powertrains in vehicles. This is expected to drive the demand for compact automotive pressure plates in the automotive pressure plate market in the coming years.

However, the popularity of automatic transmission is increasing across the globe. This can be attributed to increasing preference for enhanced driving comfort. Moreover, the fuel efficiency of automatic clutch transmission systems is higher than that of manual clutches. This has further increased the preference for automatic transmission. This is one of the prime reasons which might hamper the growth of the automotive pressure plate market. Furthermore, electric vehicles are gaining popularity across the globe. However, the applicability of manual clutches in electric vehicles is very less. This factor, again, is capable of hampering the growth of the automotive pressure plate market during the forecast period.

Automotive Pressure Plate Market: Segmentation

On the basis of product type, the automotive pressure plate market can be segmented into: Coil Spring Type Diaphragm Type

On the basis of clutch type, the automotive pressure plate market can be segmented into: Single plate friction Clutch Multiplate friction Clutch Cone Clutch

On the basis of vehicle type, the automotive pressure plate market can be segmented into: Passenger Car Light Commercial Vehicles Heavy Commercial Vehicles

On the basis of Sales Channel, the automotive pressure plate market can be segmented into: OEM Aftermarket

Automotive Pressure Plate Market: Regional Outlook

Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the automotive pressure plate market in the coming years. This can be attributed to the expected increase in the fleet of the vehicles in the region due to the growing middle class population and thereby, demand. Furthermore, the demand of luxury vehicles is increasing significantly in the North America market. However, the preference for automatic transmission has also increased in the region. This may somehow have a negative impact on the sales in the automotive pressure plate market in the coming years. Furthermore, the adoption of automotive pressure plate is also expected to increase in MEA region owing to growing preference for low cost manual clutches.

Automotive Pressure Plate Market: Key Players

Some of the key players identified across the value chain of the automotive pressure plate market are: MACAS Automotive MK AUTO Group Setco Automotive Limited. Apls Automotive Industries Pvt. Ltd. Makino Auto Industries Pvt. Ltd. ASK Automotive Pvt. Ltd. Valeo Friction Materials India Private Limited GOLDEN Precision Products Pvt. Ltd SASSONE SRL Raicam Clutch Ltd California Custom Clutch Corporation RSM Autokast Ltd.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, application, and industry.

The report covers exhaust analysis on: Market Segments Market Dynamics Market Size Supply & Demand Current Trends/Issues/Challenges Competition & Companies involved Technology Value Chain

Regional analysis includes: North America (U.S., Canada) Latin America (Mexico, Brazil) Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, BENELUX, Rest of Western Europe) Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia, Rest of Eastern Europe) South East Asia & Pacific (Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Indonesia, Australia and New Zealand, Rest of South East Asia & Pacific) Japan India China Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, S. Africa, Northern Africa)

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights: Detailed overview of parent market Changing market dynamics in the industry In-depth market segmentation Historical, current, and projected market size in terms of volume and value Recent industry trends and developments Competitive landscape Strategies of key players and products offered Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth A neutral perspective on market performance Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint