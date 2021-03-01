Concrete Sealer Market Insights, Trends Sales, Supply, Demand 2018-2028

ROCKVILLE, United States, 2021-Mar-01 — /EPR Network/ —

The concrete sealer market is foreseen to witness a healthy growth with the advent of new innovations catering to diverse needs of end users. With the rising demand for bio-based materials for curtailing greenhouse gas emissions, bio-based concrete sealer is gaining considerable grounds and being emphasized by key manufacturers of concrete sealer market to tap into new customer segments. Moreover, extensive research and development activities for formulating next-generation concrete sealer with high efficacy is likely to give the much-needed fillip to the growth of concrete sealer market. The demand for such variants with durability attributes is increasing amid end users for the shelf-life enhancement of surfaces.

A wave of technological advancements is identified to be a pervasive trend impacting the dynamics of concrete sealer market. In response to this trend, manufacturers are launching new products with latest features, thereby diversifying the landscape of concrete sealer market. For instance- KreteTek Industries, a leading manufacturer of specialty construction materials, introduced a product named ‘Ghostshield Siloxa-Tek 8500’, a high-quality concrete sealer which utilizes eco- friendly solutions that benefit from advances in the molecular nanotechnology. Moreover, reduction of manufacturing cost of concrete sealer persists to be a major area of concern of the industry stakeholders. However, lack of awareness pertaining to benefits of concrete sealer is foreseen to limit the growth of concrete sealer market in the foreseeable future.

Global Concrete Sealer Market: Definition and Introduction

High durability withstanding variable climatic conditions in interior and exterior areas is the pivotal requirement during the construction of residential and commercial buildings. Another requisite which is sought by the builders is to protect the aesthetics applied on the external surfaces of concrete structures. A number of solutions have been created to make durable concrete as well as safeguarding its aesthetics. To e.g. decorative concrete requires proper curing and sealing. Of the variety of additive chemicals in concrete, the Concrete sealers have been said to offer a high degree of protection and sustaining the integrity of the concrete structure. Concrete Sealers also enhance the color and appeal of floorings. The use of concrete sealers in residential and commercial projects are has increased considerably in present scenario owing to the desirable characteristics offered. The key trait associated with Concrete sealers is that they block the penetration of dirt, oil, grease, chemicals and strains thus making it easier to clean and maintain concrete. Primarily, concrete sealer are classified into two types: penetrating sealers and film forming sealers. Other types of concrete sealers include wax-based sealers, oil-based sealers, acrylic sealers, urethane sealers, silicon sealers and epoxy sealers, among others. Commonly, concrete sealers are used to protect concrete from the damaging effects of water, salt, etc. Also, concrete sealers can enhance the color of the flooring and add an attractive shine to the concrete.

The exceptional properties of concrete sealers include UV stability, abrasion resistance, affordability and longevity, among others. In terms of performance, concrete sealers are durable, weather resistant and require minimum maintenance. Concrete sealers find a wide range of applications across various sectors, including industrial, commercial and residential constructions.

Global Concrete Sealer Market: Dynamic

The governments of major economies are focusing on the development of commercial facilities and strengthening their civic infrastructure base in the next five years. This is expected to imbibe a high degree of concrete and related chemicals, which in turn, will drive the global concrete sealer market in the forecast period. Also, construction of private establishments, expanding transport infrastructure, institutes, roadways, etc. will create attractive opportunities for the growth of concrete sealer market during the forecast period. Moreover, increase in public private investments, hotels & tourism industry coupled with government infrastructure projects, such as National infrastructure program 2014-2018, will further push the growth of the concrete sealer market at a global level during the forecast period.

However, strict regulations and VOC laws changes will hamper the growth of the concrete sealer market on a global level throughout the forecast period. Construction projects must follow a balance between cost and quality. A small change in either quality or cost can negatively impact the global concrete sealer market.

Global Concrete Sealer Material Market: Segmentation

The global concrete sealer material market can be segmented on the basis of product type, application and region.

On the basis of product type, the global concrete sealer market can be segmented into: Wax-based sealer Oil-based sealer Acrylic sealer Urethane sealer Silicon sealers Epoxy sealers Others

On the basis of application of concrete sealer, the global concrete sealer market can be segmented into: Residential Sector Commercial Sector Industrial Sector

Global Concrete Sealer Material Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global concrete sealer market can be segmented into seven key regions: North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Japan. Expanding construction market and upcoming construction projects in Western Europe will create opportunities for the players operating in the global concrete sealer market. Developed markets, such as North America, will witness growing demand for innovative constructions, which will drive the demand in the global concrete sealer market throughout the forecast period. Moreover, emerging markets, such as China, India and South East & Pacific, are rapidly growing markets and will witness rapid growth in the global concrete sealer market during the forecast period.

Global Automotive Sound Proofing Material Market: Key Players

Examples of some of the key players identified across the value chain of the global automotive sound proofing material market are: Bonstone Materials Corporation. LARSEN Building Products Cement Concrete & Aggregates Australia The Euclid Chemical Company Ready Mixed Concrete Association of Ontario Rust-Oleum Solomon Colors Proflex Products Inc. Weatherprime Flowcrete Americas Dryvit Systems, Inc. United Gilsonite Laboratories EPMAR Corporation XYPEX

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geography, technology and applications.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on: Market Segments Market Dynamics Market Size Supply & Demand Current Trends and Issues and Challenges Competition & Companies involved Technology Value Chain

Regional analysis includes North America (U.S., Canada) Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest Of Latin America) Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg) Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia, Rest Of Eastern Europe) South East Asia and Pacific (India, ASEAN, Oceania) China Japan Middle East and Africa (GCC countries, S. Africa, N. Africa, Rest Of MEA)

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights: Detailed overview of parent market Changing market dynamics in the industry In-depth market segmentation Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value Recent industry trends and developments Competitive landscape Strategies of key players and products offered Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth A neutral perspective on market performance Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint.

