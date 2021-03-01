Automotive Rocker Panel Market Forecast and Trends Analysis Research Report 2018-2028

ROCKVILLE, United States, 2021-Mar-01 — /EPR Network/ —

Rising manufacturing costs has resulted in manufacturers of US and Europe automotive rocker panel market to shift their operations towards APAC. This in turn is likely to benefit the manufacturers in automotive rocker panel market of developed economies to avail labor as well as raw materials ta comparatively low expense. APAC is anticipated to be a lucrative region for the multinational OEMs for manufacturing automotive rocker panel owing to cheap manpower and vast provision of natural reserves and resources for OEMs.

Polyamides are low-cost and lightweight materials that are expected to gain significant traction in automotive rocker panel market, mainly due to reduced fuel expenses associated with it. Modified polycarbonate and polybutylene terephthalate are likely to stimulate production of the nylon automotive rocker panel in the near future. Demand for polymer based automotive rocker panel is expected to surge as it helps in eliminating the chances of corrosion in automobiles, thereby offering greater longevity of car.

Stainless steel automotive rocker panel is anticipated to gain significant demand compared to fiber automotive rocker panel in the automotive industry. This growth of stainless steel automotive rocker panel is expected to be attributed towards the product’s additional protection features against peeling and chipping of stones and pebbles in the door panel body.

Automotive Rocker Panel Market: Introduction

An automotive rocker panel is a long strip of metal or fiber provided along the sides of a vehicle, between the front and rear wheel, just below the door opening. A rocker panel provides structural support and reinforcement to the doors when they are being closed or are resting on the rocker panel. The rocker panel also exhibits some safety features, and plays a vital role in enhancing the safety of the vehicle. It saves the bottom of the vehicle from sagging in the middle, and its high strength resists deformation in case of an accident. Owing to such attractive features, the demand for automotive rocker panels is expected to witness substantial growth during the forecast period. The growing need to replace existing rocker panels with the new ones is estimated to add to the growth of the automotive rocker panel market across the globe.

Automotive Rocker Panel Market: Dynamics

The growing automotive industry, especially in developing and emerging countries across the globe, is one of the key drivers for the growth of the automotive rocker panel market. Increasing regulations and elevating design standards aimed at enhancing passenger safety are resulting in enhanced levels of crash test analysis, which lays emphasis on materials with higher strength. This, in turn, is propelling the demand for more hard and durable automotive rocker panels. The replacement of damaged and eroded rocker panels with new and corrosion-resistant materials is expected to drive the demand for automotive rocker panels during the forecast period. Newly manufactured truck models with separate frames have started using rocker panels to enhance the rigidity and stiffness of the body structure. The increasing demand for trucks in the transportation sector is expected to fuel the demand for automotive rocker panels during the forecast period.

There are certain challenges that manufacturers operating in the automotive rocker panel market have to face. Increasing competition in the automotive sector with the entry of new players in the market is expected to lower the overall margin for the current players. That apart, significant operational life of rocker panels is expected to lower the demand for automotive rocker panels in the aftermarket.

Severe corrosion resulting in the degradation of strength and quality of materials is leading to the increased demand for new materials. The growing use of polymers as a construction material for rocker panels is an ongoing trend in the automotive rocker panel market.

Automotive Rocker Panel Market: Segments

The global automotive rocker panel market is segmented on the basis of vehicle type, sales channel, material, and application.

Based on vehicle type, the global automotive rocker panel market is segmented as: Light Duty Vehicles Medium Duty Vehicles Heavy Duty Vehicles

Based on sales channel, the global automotive rocker panel market is segmented as: Aftermarket Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs)

On the basis of material, the global automotive rocker panel market is segmented as: Stainless Steel Fiber

Automotive Rocker Panel Market: Regional Outlook

Owing to their additional safety features as well as increasing demand for corrosion- and erosion-resistant materials for rocker panels, the demand for automotive rocker panels across the globe is expected to go up. The rapidly growing automotive industry in the Asia Pacific region is expected to propel the demand for automotive rocker panels during the forecast period. The prospect of market growth of automotive rocker panels in North America and Western Europe is expected to be bright, owing to the increasing demand for light commercial vehicles. The increasing demand for transportation vehicles for the construction and oil & gas industries in the region of Latin America and the Middle East and Africa, respectively, is expected to fuel the demand for automotive rocker panels during the upcoming years. Japan, with its innovative technologies, is expected to emerge as a noteworthy market for automotive rocker panels during the forecast period.

Automotive Rocker Panel Market: Key Participants

Some of the market participants identified across the value chain of the automotive rocker panel market include: B&I Nor/Am Auto Body Parts Willmore Manufacturing Innovative Creations Putco Rugged Ridge SMP Deutschland GmbH

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market, and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to categories such as market segments, geographies, types, and applications.

The report covers an exhaustive analysis on: Market Segments Market Dynamics Market Size Supply & Demand Current Trends/Issues/Challenges Competition & Companies involved Value Chain

Regional analysis includes: North America Automotive Rocker Panel Market Latin America Automotive Rocker Panel Market Asia Pacific Automotive Rocker Panel Market Japan Automotive Rocker Panel Market Western Europe Automotive Rocker Panel Market Eastern Europe Automotive Rocker Panel Market Middle East & Africa Automotive Rocker Panel Market

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, and inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness within the segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and various geographies.

Report Highlights: Detailed overview of parent market Changing market dynamics in the industry In-depth market segmentation Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value Recent industry trends and developments Competitive landscape Strategies of key players and products offered Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth A neutral perspective on market performance Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

