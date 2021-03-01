Driveline System for Electric Vehicle Market: Latest Innovations, Drivers and Industry Key Events 2018 to 2028

ROCKVILLE, United States, 2021-Mar-01 — /EPR Network/ —

Driveline system for electric vehicle is used to transmit the power. Development of higher torque, more compact and more functionalities built in driveline system for electric vehicle offers the most effective way for electric vehicles across the globe. Driveline system for electric vehicle possess various advantages over conventional vehicles which include smaller coaxial format systems with equivalent power outputs and easy integration into various vehicle platforms.

Introduction of stricter environmental regulations are forcing the automotive manufacturers to shift from conventional engines and evolve towards electric powertrain system using inverters and electric motors. Thus, in turn driving the global driveline system for electric vehicle market.

Global Driveline System for Electric Vehicle Market: Segmentation

The global driveline system for electric vehicle market can be segmented on the basis of transmission type, architecture, electric vehicle type and power output

Based on the transmission type, the global driveline system for electric vehicle market can be segmented into Automatic Transmission Automated Manual Transmission Dual Clutch Transmission Continuously Variable Transmission

Based on the architecture, the global driveline system for electric vehicle market can be segmented into Series Driveline System Parallel Driveline System Series/Parallel Driveline System

Based on the electric vehicle type, the global driveline system for electric vehicle market can be segmented into Hybrid Electric Vehicle Battery Electric Vehicle Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle

Based on the power output, the global driveline system for electric vehicle market can be segmented into Upto 40 KW 40-100 KW 100-250 KW More than 250 KW

Global Driveline System for Electric Vehicle Market: Dynamics

Increasing adoption of electric vehicles particularly in China and other Asian countries supported by the favourable governmental policies, incentives, low cost of batteries, etc. is expected to boost the driveline system for electric vehicle market over the near future.

Introduction of next generation electric vehicle driveline system is found to be one of the key trend identified in the global driveline system for electric vehicle market. These new system consists of an ‘all in one’ unit with two speed e-transmission and torque vectoring capability.

Global Driveline System for Electric Vehicle Market: Regional Outlook

Considering regions, the global driveline system for electric vehicle is led by China and is further expected to follow the trend over the forecast years. Electric vehicle industry in China has been developing rapidly owing to the various factors such as industry shifts, governmental support and incentives and thus in turn propelling the growth of driveline system for electric vehicle market. North America in the global driveline system for electric vehicle market is expected to grow at comparatively moderate rate over the near future owing to the matured market conditions. Europe and Latin America are anticipated to grow at moderate pace in the global driveline system for electric vehicle market over the forecast period. China and India are expected to show significant growth in the global driveline system for electric vehicle market supported by increasing production of the electric vehicles. Middle East & Africa is anticipated to grow at below average rate in the global driveline system for electric vehicle market owing to the comparatively slow growth in the production of electric vehicles across the region.

Global Driveline System for Electric Vehicle Market: Market Participants

Key players involved in the global driveline system for electric vehicle market include GKN plc, Robert Bosch GmbH, Hitachi Automotive System, Ltd., Continental AG, DENSO CORPORATION, Emoss Mobile Systems BV, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Valeo, Delphi Automotive PLC and others

The global driveline system for electric vehicle market is expected to be consolidated in nature, owing to the presence of small number of global players in the driveline system for electric vehicle market.

Some of the manufacturers involved in the global driveline system for electric vehicle market are focusing on joint ventures for the production. For instance, in the recent past, Liuzhou Wuling Automobile Industry Co., Ltd. and American Axle & Manufacturing have formed a joint venture agreement to manufacture driveline system for electric vehicle.

This analytical research study imparts an all-inclusive assessment on the market, while propounding historical intelligence, actionable insights, and industry-validated & statistically-upheld market forecast. Verified and suitable set of assumptions and methodology has been leveraged for developing this comprehensive study. Information and analysis on key market segments incorporated in the report has been delivered in weighted chapters. A thorough analysis has been offered by the report on Market Dynamics Market Size Market Segments Demand & Supply Trends Current Issues and Challenges Companies and Competitor Landscape Value Chain Technology

Regional Segments Analyzed Include North America (U.S., Canada) Latin America (Mexico. Brazil) Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain) Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia) Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand) Japan Middle East and Africa (GCC, S. Africa, N. Africa)

Compilation of authentic and first-hand intelligence, insights offered in the report are based on quantitative and qualitative assessment by leading industry experts, and inputs from opinion leaders & industry participants around the value chain. Growth determinants, macroeconomic indicators, and parent market trends have been scrutinized and delivered, coupled with the market attractiveness for each market segment encompassed. Qualitative impact of growth influencers on the market segments across regions has also been mapped by the report.

Highlights from the Report Elaborated scenario of the parent market Transformations in the market dynamics Detailed segmentation of the target market Historical, current and forecast market size based on value and volume Latest industry developments and trends Competition landscape Strategies adopted by the market players and product developments made Potential and niche segments, along with their regional analysis Unbiased analysis on performance of the market Up-to-date and must-have intelligence for the market players to enhance and sustain their competitiveness

