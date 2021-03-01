Helicopter Engine Market Key Players, Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2028

ROCKVILLE, United States, 2021-Mar-01 — /EPR Network/ —

Helicopter Engine- Market Overview

The helicopter employs the two most common type of engines: the reciprocating or piston cylinder engines and the gas turbines engines. The reciprocating engines are commonly used in smaller helicopters, such as practice helicopters, as they are inexpensive and straightforward. The turbine engines are more powerful and are used in a wide range of helicopters. It produces an enormous amount of power but is more expensive. The next generations of turbine helicopter engines are already round the corner being catalyzed by the U.S. Army’s Improved Engine Turbine Program (IETP) and the Future Affordable Turbine Engine (FATE) programs. These next-generation engines are going to be more powerful & lighter, incorporating advanced material.

Helicopter Engine Market Dynamics

The rise in the usage of a helicopter is anticipated to increase the global helicopter engines market. The demand for the helicopter in the commercial and military sector has grown gradually. The military sector is the key driver for the market growth of the global helicopter engines market. Military helicopter is widely used for law enforcement, disaster management and rescue operations. The government spending on military equipment has increased significantly, which is likely to increase the sales of helicopter engines in the global market. The civil helicopter is used for corporate transportation, offshore transportation general utility and others. The rise in the number of air ambulance services has also grown in the recent years. The increase in demand for helicopters can increase the production of new helicopter engines by the OEMs owing to the increase in the growth avenues from global helicopter engines market. Another trend for the helicopter engine industry market is the tourism industry. Increasing customer concern for more equipped and advanced avionics and flight safety are expected to fuel the growth of the global helicopter engines market.

Helicopter Engine Market- Regional Analysis

In terms of regional demand, the Helicopter Engine market can be segmented into seven regions which include North America, Latin America, Europe, CIS & Russia, Japan, APEJ (the Asia Pacific except Japan) and the Middle East and Africa. Globally, North America holds the highest market share in the helicopter engine market with the U.S. being the major market for the helicopter engines. The demand from the U.S. is likely to continue being the driving factor for the helicopter engines market in the coming years. The demand in European countries is also gaining pace at a stagnant rate. The demand for helicopter engines in Asia Pacific countries is rising. China has the leading market for sales of helicopter engines. The demand for helicopter engines in the CIS and Russia regions is also enhanced. The Middle East and Africa regions shows decent growth in the demand for the helicopter engine market.

Helicopter Engine Market- Key Segments

According to the type, the helicopter engines are segmented as: Reciprocating or piston-cylinder helicopter engines Turbines helicopter engines

The turbine helicopter engines are further segmented as: Turboshaft Turboprop Turbofan Turbojet

According to the applications, the helicopter engines are segmented as: Military Helicopter engine Commercial Helicopter engine Light helicopter Intermediate helicopter Medium helicopter Large & heavy helicopter

Helicopter Engine Market- Key Manufacturers

The global key player for the helicopter engine are safran, Pratt and Whitney corporation, GE Aviation, Global Turbines parts, Transuport inc; Sunrise helicopter Inc; Rolls-Royce, Lycoming, Winnipeg Aero Space Products, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, IHI Corporation, Tulsa propulsion Engines, United Engine Corporation, UL powe Aero Engines, Mitubishi heavy Industries limited, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Omsk Engine Design Bereau, turbomeca, MTU Aero Engines.

Helicopter Engine – Market- Competitive Analysis

The market for helicopter engine is fragmented because of the presence of key players. The necessity for improving the helicopter engine performance has become one of the main areas of concentration for the helicopter manufacturers, as fuel economy is also one of the chief factors that reduce the operating costs of the helicopters. Helicopter manufacturers are upgrading to more efficient engines in their new helicopter models. More modern technologies are being introduced from time-to-time, which is intended to enhance the performance of the engines. This would make way for the manufacturers to deliver more efficient, newer generation and technologically advanced helicopter engines during the forecast period.

