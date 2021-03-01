Dental Digital X-ray Market: Management of High Volumes of Image Data

PUNE, India, 2021-Mar-01 — /EPR Network/ —

The dental digital X-ray market is projected to reach $3,290.6 million by 2020, from $2,154.0 million by 2015, at a CAGR of 8.8%, during the forecast period.

Dental X-rays are key diagnostic tools used to evaluate the amount of the bone present, alveolar crest, cavities calculus, and other masses in dental examinations. They accurately detect abnormalities which are not visible during routine dental examination.

Factors such as technological advancements, rapidly growing geriatric population, ability of digital systems to reduce diagnosis time and provide improved image quality, growing adoption of cone-beam computed tomography (CBCT), increase in dental disorders, and the growing demand for cosmetic dentistry are propelling the market of dental digital X-ray during the forecast period.

The extraoral X-ray systems segment accounted for the largest market share in 2015.

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into extraoral X-ray systems and hybrid X-ray systems. The extraoral X-ray systems segment accounted for the largest market share in 2015. This segment is further categorized into panoramic/cephalometric X-ray systems and cone-beam computed tomography (CBCT) systems. The intraoral X-ray systems are further segmented into PSP (Photostimulable phosphor) systems and digital sensors.

Digital sensors segment accounted for the largest market share in 2015 and will continue to dominate the market in the forecast period. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the significant reduction in operating time and excellent-quality images obtained from these sensors as compared to PSP systems.

North America is expected to account for the largest share of this market in 2015

Geographically, the dental digital X-ray market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (RoW). North America is expected to account for the largest share of this market in 2015. However, the Asian market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR.

Growth in the Asian market can be attributed to growth in the geriatric population, focus of emerging and leading market players to expand their presence in the developing Asian markets, rise in disposable income, less stringent regulatory guidelines, improving healthcare infrastructure, and growth in medical tourism in the region.

Leading Companies

The dental digital X-ray market is highly competitive, encompassing a range of major as well as emerging players. Danaher Corporation (U.S.), Carestream Health, Inc. (U.S.), Sirona Dental Systems, Inc. (U.S.), Planmeca Oy (Finland), Vatech Co. Ltd. (South Korea), LED Medical Diagnostics (Canada), The Yoshida Dental MFG.Co. Ltd. (Japan), Midmark Corporation (U.S.), Air Techniques, Inc. (U.S.), and Cefla s.c. (Italy) are prominent players in this market.