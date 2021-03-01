Automotive Electric Power Steering Market Insights, Trends Sales, Supply, Demand 2019 to 2029

ROCKVILLE, United States, 2021-Mar-01 — /EPR Network/ —

Automotive Electric Power Steering Market: Introduction

An automotive electric power steering comprises of an electric motor to assist during the driving of a vehicle. Sensors detect the position and torque of the steering column, and a computer module applies assistive torque via the motor, which connects to either the steering gear or steering column. Automotive electric power steering offers more assistance than traditional hydraulic power steering through the use of an electric motor, which is coupled directly to the steering gear or column.

Automotive Electric Power Steering Market: Dynamics

The key driving factor of the global automotive electric power steering market includes fast growing population, which has resulted in increased demand for premium, as well as non-premium vehicles, across all major economies. The macroeconomic factors, such as growing urbanization & industrial activities, coupled with boost in the living lifestyle and an upsurge in demand for luxury and comfort in vehicles across many countries, is further augmenting the demand for automotive electric power steering. The momentous rise in the sales of vehicles, owing to better fuel efficiency and low emission is highly expected to propel the global automotive electric power steering market. Additionally, substantial development in the Asian & European automotive sector and technological advancement in traditional vehicle steering will create a noteworthy opportunity for the global automotive electric power steering market. Furthermore, the upsurge in the demand for safety features in the automotive sector is highly anticipated to boost the demand for automotive electric power steering. All the above mentioned major influencing factors are highly expected to drive the global automotive electric power steering market over the forecast period. The key restraining factor, such as high cost of automotive electric power steering as compared to the conventional steering system, may hinder the global automotive electric power steering market growth over the forecast period.

Automotive Electric Power Steering Market: Segmentation

The global automotive electric power steering market is segmented on the basis of type, components, electric motor, vehicle type and region.

Based on type, the global automotive electric power steering market is segmented as: Rack assist type (REPS) Colum assist type (CEPS) Pinion assist type (PEPS)

Based on components, the global automotive electric power steering market is segmented as: Steering wheel Steering column Sensors Steering gear Mechanical rack and pinion Electronic control unit Electric motor Bearing

Based on electric motor, the global automotive electric power steering market is segmented as: Brush motor Brushless motor

Based on the vehicle type, the global automotive electric power steering market is segmented as: Passenger Cars Compact Mid-Size SUV Luxury LCVs HCVs

Rack EPS (R-EPS) in the automotive electric power steering market is estimated to account for a significant market share over the forecast period. The prime advantages associated with Rack EPS (R-EPS) is increase in installation rate of EPS in commercial vehicles. On the other hand, among vehicle type segment, passenger vehicles are anticipated to see rapid market growth over the forecast period, attributed to increasing vehicle production along with growing demand for passenger vehicles.

Automotive Electric Power Steering Market: Regional Outlook

The global automotive electric power steering market is segmented into seven regions: North America, Europe, MEA, East Asia (Japan, China, and South Korea), South Asia (India, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, and Rest of South Asia), Oceania (Australia, New Zealand) and Latin America. Among the above-mentioned countries, East Asia is estimated to account for a significant market share due to a rise in the production of commercial and passenger vehicles in countries, such as China, Japan and South Korea. South Asia is anticipated to witness a high growth in the global automotive electric power steering market owing to the rise in sales of mid-size and compact vehicle in the region. Moreover, Middle East & Africa is projected to showcase most optimistic growth in the global automotive electric power steering market due to the rise in the sales of luxury vehicle across the region. Europe is one of the key maturing regions that will generate creditable opportunity in the global automotive electric power steering market over the forecast period due to the existence of significant automotive manufacturer.

Automotive Electric Power Steering Market: Prominent players

Prominent players for the global automotive electric power steering market are Jtekt, Nexteer, ZF, Robert Bosch, NSK, Hyundai Mobis, Showa Corporation, Delphi, Thyssenkrupp, Mitsubishi Electric, GKN Federal Mogul and other key market players. The automotive electric power steering market comprises well-diversified global and regional players with global vendors dominant in the market.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the automotive electric power steering market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The automotive electric power steering market report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, type, components, electric motor, and vehicle type.

Automotive Electric Power Steering Market Report Covers Exhaustive Analysis On: Market Segments Market Dynamics Market Size Supply & Demand Current Trends/Issues/Challenges Competition & Companies involved Technology Value Chain

Automotive Electric Power Steering Market Regional Analysis Includes: North America (U.S., Canada) Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of LatAm) Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, BENELUX, Nordic, Eastern Europe) East Asia (Japan, China, South Korea) South Asia (India, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest) Oceania (Australia, New Zealand) Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, Iran, Israel)

The automotive electric power steering report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The automotive electric power steering report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The automotive electric power steering report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Automotive Electric Power Steering Market Report Highlights: A Detailed overview of the parent market Changing market dynamics in the industry In-depth market segmentation Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value Recent industry trends and developments Competitive landscape Strategies of key players and products offered Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth A neutral perspective on market performance Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

