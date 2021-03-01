Daughter Craft Market Value Share, Supply Demand, share and Value Chain 2019 – 2029

ROCKVILLE, United States, 2021-Mar-01 — /EPR Network/ —

Global Daughter Craft Market – Overview

Since the earlier days of offshore oil and gas exploration, daughter craft have been operated as a rescue and emergency response vessels. The daughter crafts are relatively much faster and more maneuverable rescue vessels. The quicker maneuverability of the daughter crafts makes it suitable for rapid response and intervention for offshore applications. Furthermore, the design and size of the daughter crafts allow it to stay at sea for a longer period of time. In the past decade, the daughter craft design has continued to evolve significantly. Daughter craft has the potential to undertake some other added roles, such as providing close standby for helicopter operation as well. In parallel, the daughter craft manufacturers are continuously focusing on the betterment of the current design with the effective integration of the latest technology and workflow. The consistent efforts by the daughter craft manufacturers allow to achieve better power to weight ratio along with the excellent maneuverability. Owing to the considerable growth in shipbuilding and repair sector, the daughter craft market is foreseen to auger well over the forecast period.

Global Daughter Craft Market – Market Dynamics

As per the current scenario, the global marine sector appears to be in the doldrums. The slow growth of the worldwide shipbuilding sector also ropes the sluggish expansion of the global daughter craft market. However, the daughter craft manufacturers can take the advantages of the newer designs with enhanced maneuverability along with the improved power to weight ratio. The higher price of the daughter craft always been one of the prominent factors affecting the demand. However, the leading daughter craft manufacturers are continuously making efforts to bring the desired changes as per today’s expectation from the end-users. A senior vice president at Maritime Partner, Mr. Gisle Anderssen stated that the company is working on the new designs as per the feedback received from the customers. The latest model of their daughter craft incorporates the enhanced hull form with the wider wheelhouse, improved control console. By considering the facts mentioned above the daughter craft market is foreseen to register considerable growth over the forecast period.

Global Daughter Craft Market – Regional Analysis

The global market for daughter crafts is divided into seven economies: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa (MEA), Asia (East & South Asia), Oceania, and Latin America. As result of the positive outlook of the maritime sector, the market for daughter craft is anticipated to register substantial growth over the foreseeable future. East Asia appears to account for the significant share in the global daughter craft market owing to the positive outlook of the shipbuilding industry in the region. South Asia is also expected to grow by witnessing significant growth by the end of the forecast duration. On the other hand, in North America, the daughter craft market for the United States is foreseen to witness slow growth owing to the slowdown of the maritime sector. However, Mexico is projected to account for the significant share in the daughter craft market in the Latin America region. In the Middle East & Africa, especially the GCC countries account for the considerable daughter craft demand owing to the optimistic oil and gas industry.

Global Daughter Craft Market – Key Segments

The global daughter craft market can be classified on the basis engine power, maximum speed, seating capacity, length, and engine orientation. Based on the maximum speed, the global daughter crafts market can further be classified as normal speed and high speed. Daughter craft with a maximum speed of around 6 knots can be considered normal speed daughter crafts. However, the daughter crafts with a maximum speed of 20 knots fall under the category of higher-speed daughter crafts. The daughter craft market can also be classified based on the seating capacity, which varies from 4 passengers to 12 passengers. However, some of the daughter craft are made to carry more passenger than the specified capacity in case of an emergency. Based on the engine orientation, the global daughter crafts market can be classified based on inboard engine daughter craft and outboard engine daughter craft. In most of the cases, smaller daughter craft uses the outboard engine, and larger daughter crafts use an inboard diesel engine.

Daughter Craft Market – Key Manufacturers

Globally, the prominent daughter craft manufacturers are inventing significantly to improve the maneuverability along with the better price to performance to ratio. Some of the prominent daughter craft manufacturers are Delta Power Group, Norsafe, Tuco Marine Group, Palfinger Boats, Brødrene Hukkelberg AS and many more.

