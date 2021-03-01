Renovascular Hypertension Treatment Market Opportunities, Demand and Forecasts 2018-2028

Renovascular hypertension can be defined as high blood pressure caused by renal artery diseases mainly due to the narrowing of the renal artery. Renal artery diseases, such as renal artery stenosis, result in reduced blood flow due to the narrowing of the artery that provides blood to the kidney. When the kidney receives low blood flow, it responds by releasing hormones that stimulate the body to retain sodium and water as the blood pressure goes up. Major causes of renovascular hypertension are renal artery stenosis, atherosclerosis and fibromuscular dysplasia. Renovascular hypertension is hard to diagnose and generally has no signs or symptoms. Renal hypertension can cause chronic kidney disease. At the beginning of renovascular hypertension treatment, medications are given to control high blood pressure. Antihypertensive drug therapy is given for renovascular hypertension treatment. Blood pressure regulator medication, such as angiotensin-converting enzyme (ACE) inhibitors, angiotensin II receptor blockers and diuretic drugs, are the primary drugs used for renovascular hypertension treatment. Sometimes, calcium channel blocker, beta blockers and other blood pressure medications are also prescribed for renovascular hypertension treatment if required. Angiotensin-Converting Enzyme (ACE) inhibitors given for renovascular hypertension treatment interrupt the conversion of angiotensin I and angiotensin II. Benazepril, captopril, lisinopril, ramipril, enalapril and captopril are the common ACE inhibitors used for renovascular hypertension treatment. Common angiotensin II receptor blockers for renovascular hypertension treatment include candesartan, losartan, valsartan and olmesartan.

Request a report sample to gain valuable insights >>> https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=1725

Renovascular Hypertension Treatment Market: Drivers and Restraints

The growing prevalence of kidney disorders is expected to be a major factor driving the growth of the renovascular hypertension treatment market over the forecast period. Renovascular hypertension is the main cause of chronic kidney disorder. According to the National Institute of Diabetes and Kidney Diseases, more than 661,000 Americans suffer from kidney failure and in 2013, more than 47,000 Americans died of kidney disease. Private and public healthcare organisations are increasingly undertaking initiatives for the management of kidney diseases, which is expected to spur the growth of the renovascular hypertension treatment market. National Institute of Diabetes and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK), National Institutes of Health (NIH) and CDC conduct screening programs and support research related to several diseases and conditions. The renovascular hypertension treatment market is expected to register a high growth rate due to an increase in the number of clinical trials for drug development with the support of government organisations. Unhealthy lifestyle, stress, obesity, increase in smoking and the high prevalence of diabetes & cholesterols are also among factors expected to boost the renovascular hypertension treatment market. Increase in the prevalence of primary renal diseases, such as renal artery stenosis, atherosclerosis and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis is also a major driving factor driving the renovascular hypertension treatment market. However, lack of awareness regarding renovascular hypertension due the absence of symptoms is expected to restrain the renovascular hypertension treatment market.

Renovascular Hypertension Treatment Market: Segmentation

The global renovascular hypertension treatment market can be segmented on the basis of drug type, distribution channel and geography.

Based on drug type, the global renovascular hypertension treatment market is segmented as:

Angiotensin Converting Enzyme (ACE) Inhibitor

Diuretic

Angiotensin II Receptor Blockers

Others

Based on distribution channel, the global renovascular hypertension treatment market is segmented as:

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Drug Stores

Online Pharmacies

Others

Request Methodology & Get a Glimpse of Our Expertize >>> https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=EB&rep_id=1725

Renovascular Hypertension Treatment Market: Overview

The global market for renovascular hypertension treatment is expected to witness moderate growth over the forecast period. Angiotensin-Converting Enzyme (ACE) inhibitor is expected to contribute a major revenue share in the renovascular hypertension treatment market. In addition, with ACE inhibitors or angiotensin II receptor blockers, diuretic drugs are prescribed to helps the kidney remove fluid from the blood. The retail pharmacy distribution channel is expected to contribute a high share in the global renovascular hypertension treatment market as it is the most accessible channel and the majority of patients are recommended for outpatient treatment.

Renovascular Hypertension Treatment Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global renovascular hypertension treatment market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, CIS & Russia, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan and the Middle East & Africa (MEA). North America is expected to be the dominant market in the global renovascular hypertension treatment market owing to highly supportive government initiatives. Europe is expected to have the second-largest share in the global renovascular hypertension treatment market throughout the forecast period owing to the growing awareness related to major health issues. The renovascular hypertension treatment market in the Asia Pacific excluding Japan region is expected to grow at a significant CAGR due to an increase in healthcare expenditure and growth in the number of healthcare facilities.

Renovascular Hypertension Treatment Market: Key Players

Examples of some of the key players operating in the global renovascular hypertension treatment market are Abbott Laboratories; Pfizer Inc.; Novartis AG; Merck & Company, Inc.; AstraZeneca plc.; Johnson and Johnson; Eli Lilly and Company; Sanofi SA; Bayer AG; GlaxoSmithKline plc; Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. and others. Companies are conducting clinical trials for the development of new renovascular hypertension treatment drugs, which is expected to boost the growth opportunities of the renovascular hypertension treatment market.

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Share Your Requirements & Get Customized Reports >>> https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=1725

About Fact.MR

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. We are headquartered in Dubai, and operate from our sales office in Dublin, Ireland. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

E: sales@factmr.com

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates