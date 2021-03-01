Video Dermatoscope Market Gain Impetus due to the Growing Demand over 2018 2028

The examination of skin using a dermatoscope is known as dermatoscopy. Typically a x10 magnifier, a non-polarised light source, a transparent plate and a liquid medium between the instrument and skin are included with a dermatoscope. The basic difference between a dermatoscope and video dermatoscope is that digital images are taken, stored and compared with images from the patient’s next visit on a computer screen or mobile. There are two types of lights used in video dermatoscope that include non-polarized and polarized light source. The polarized light source in video dermatoscope allows the visualization of deeper skin structures while the non-polarized light source is used to provide surface information. Most modern video dermatoscope have a toggle switch that allows the user to select the source mode.

Video dermatoscopes have a number of applications in clinical examinations, cosmetics, skin care and medical school. For an instance, video dermatoscope is used for counting the number of hair follicles when conducting a hair transplant. Video dermatoscope is also useful for inspection of the skin pre and post plastic surgery. Some of the video dermatoscopes can be used as telemedicine since some of these devices enable remote care providers view close up live images of the patients. For instance the DE300 Polarizing Dermatoscope by Firefly can be used for telemedicine. Some of these video dermatoscopes are wireless and can be connected to a smartphone for easy access of the images collected. Growing prevalence of skin disorders and infections such as psoriasis and melanoma, long with increasing skin care awareness drive the growth of the video dermatoscope market.

A number of researches are being conducted for the advancement in technology of the video dermatoscope. One such example is that of development of fluorescent video dermatoscope intended for the diagnosis of skin disease. FotoFinder offers a special lens that can be used with a dermatoscopy and a camera attachment for fluorescent video dermatoscopy along with a photosensitizer that is applied to the skin lesion (accumulates in the tumor cells). This type of fluorescent video dermatoscope can be used for the examination of both large and small tumors with greater precision.

Video Dermatoscope Market: Drivers and Restraints

The growing prevalence skin lesions due to infections and skin cancer is expected to be the major factor driving the growth of the video dermatoscope market over the forecast period. For an instance, increasing prevalence of melanoma and Psoriasis and awareness among the public about the same is also driving the growth of the video dermatoscope market. However the need for a trained professional for the identification of abnormal skin lesions and the availability of simple/manual dermatoscopes at lower prices may hinder the market growth slightly.

Video Dermatoscope Market: Segmentation

Tentatively, the global video dermatoscope market can be segmented on the basis of product type, application, end users, and geography.

Based on product type, the global video dermatoscope market is segmented as:

Traditional Dermatoscope

Digital Dermatoscope

Based on application, the global video dermatoscope market is segmented as:

Clinical Examination

Cosmetics

Skin Care

Medical School

Others

Based on end users, the global Video Dermatoscope market is segmented as:

Hospitals

Beauty Clinics

Dermatology Clinics

Video Dermatoscope Market: Overview

The global video dermatoscope is expected to witness moderate growth over the forecast period. The video dermatoscopes can be broadly classified based on product type as traditional dermatoscopes and digital dermatoscopes. Most traditional video dermatoscopes have attachments such that they can be connected to a video recorder such as a smartphone. These devices are also available along with software applications that allow easy backup and viewability. The main end users of video dermatoscopes are hospitals, dermatology clinics and beauty clinics.

Video Dermatoscope Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global video dermatoscope market is segmented into viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), CSI & Russia, Japan and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). North America is expected to be the dominant market in the global video dermatoscope market owing to technology advancements, awareness of general public, and increasing healthcare spending. The video dermatoscope market in Asia Pacific excluding Japan is expected to grow at a significant CAGR due to increased R&D spending and advancements in technology.

Video Dermatoscope Market: Key Players

The global market for Video Dermatoscope is highly fragmented. Examples of some of the key players operating in the global Video Dermatoscope market are Bomtech, Caliber I.D, Derma Medical, Dynamify GmbH, DermoScan, Firefly Global, FotoFinder, Heine, Horus Videodiagnostica, Optomed Oy, NIDEK, Optilia Instruments, Pixience, Quantificare, and Volk, among others.

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

