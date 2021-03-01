DisplayPort Adapters Market 2018 International Industry Growth Rate And Key Opportunities

CITY, Country, 2021-Mar-01 — /EPR Network/ —

Advent of digital age has led to a situation, wherein adoption of consumer electronics has become imperative. From smartphones to digital cams, usability of the digital devices have also triggered adoption of DisplayPort adapters. DisplayPort adapters are evolving as ideal connectivity solutions for integrating of new or existing HDMI, VGA, DVI, and AV environments. The DisplayPort adapters are being increasingly popular, both in active and passive forms, as per requirements of the target application. Moreover, the demand for DisplayPort adapters operational in both extended or mirror mode are witnessing a considerable uptake.

Manufacturers are vying to offer DisplayPort adapters that support DRM protection, which are also registering an upswing in demand. Manufacturers of DisplayPort Adapters are vying to offer products that facilitate high quality audio and video transmissions for enhanced customer experiences with minimal inconvenience. Manufacturers of DisplayPort adapters are also focused on offering products with a high quality cable design and construction, which offers a reliable displacement for the worn out products. Moreover, manufacturers of DisplayPort adapters are focusing on research and development along with product developments and innovations in terms of features with an objective of enhancing their revenue stronghold in the DisplayPort adapters market space.

The evolution of the digital age has led to the adoption of a vast number of consumer electronic solutions in daily routines. Consumer electronics – ranging from smartphones, computers, laptops, digital cameras, DVDs, tablets and printers to advanced products such as camcorders, smart televisions and wearable electronic devices – are widely used by everyone on a daily basis. These consumer devices increase the usability and adoption of devices known as DisplayPort adapters. DisplayPort adapters are used to send a high-definition digital video and audio from consumer electronics such as smartphones, laptops and others to a display. Two types of DisplatPort adapters are available in the market, namely active DisplayPort adapters, which allow users to use multiple monitors with the same computer, and passive DisplayPort adapters that support dual-mode. DisplayPort adapters are widely used by people to illustrate images and video content over large screens such as television and white screen pages at home or during an event. They are also extensively used by corporates to display important information over projector screens by connecting projector devices through DisplayPort adapters to the display. DisplayPort adapters have a small form factor, and the overall cost of the system is low, which increases their usability across various devices. Also, they support multi-channel audio, 3D stereo and 4K displays. Such factors are fueling the adoption of DisplayPort adapters in the market.

DisplayPort adapters Market: Drivers and Restraints

The strong inclination of the masses towards consumer electronics, especially in developing countries, driven by increasing disposable income has catalyzed the growth of DisplayPort adapters since they enable users to connect a DisplayPort source to a single-link DVI or HDMI display. These adapters are easily available and offer high-performance. Also, they allow users to connect multiple displays to a single video output. Such factors are further driving the growth of the DisplayPort adapters market.

Technological advancements have led to the development of the Internet of Things (IoT) concepts, which is further leading to the evolution of connected devices in the market. These connected devices eliminate the need for physical cables and connectors such as DisplayPort adapters to display data on screens since connectivity can be obtained through Bluetooth or Wi-Fi. This factor is majorly restraining the growth of the DisplayPort adapters market globally.

DisplayPort Adapters Market: Segmentation

Segmentation on the basis of output port:

HDMI adapters

DVI adapters

VGA adapters

Mini DisplayPort Adapters

Couplers

Others

Segmentation on the basis of type of operating system:

Mac OS

Windows

Linux

Others

Some of the key players operating in the DisplayPort adapters market include Apple Inc., Comsol Pty Ltd., Monoprice, Inc., Extron Electronics, Plugable Technologies, Lenovo Group Limited, Astron Technology Corp, PI Manufacturing Corp, Black Box Corporation, Dell Inc. and Kaijet Technology International Limited, Inc.

