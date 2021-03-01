Chaises Longue Market Ongoing Trends and Recent Developments

A lounge chair well known with name chaise lounge stand for perfect relaxation, and comes with an appeal all its own. Chaise lounge is a form of luxury furniture which are generally expensive as well as voluminous by nature thus demanding a fixed amount of space for effective integration into the home / offices.

The requisite for home offices has largely grown over the last decade, ultimately driving the demand for comfortable office infrastructures equipped with office chairs, desks, filing cabinets, etc. Consumers have now found that their home offices had multiple uses, and hence often preferred to purchase high-end versatile furniture. Chaises longue made from materials such as leather and fabrics are the most preferred among the customers.

Global Chaises Longue Market Segmentation

The global Chaises Longue market can be segmented on the basis of material type, product type and applications

The global Chaises Longue market can be segmented on the basis of material type as

Fabric Chaises Longue

Leather Chaises Longue

Metal Chaises Longue

Wooden Chaises Longue

Others

The global Chaises Longue market can be segmented on the basis of product type as

Duchesse Brisee Longue

Recamier Longue

Meridienne Longue

Other Chaises Longue

The global Chaises Longue market can be segmented on the basis of applications as:

Chaises Longue for personal use

Chaises Longue for Institutional use

Global Chaises Longue Market Regional Outlook

Geographically, the Chaises Longue market is segmented into seven regions, namely North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan and the Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Growth in demand for newly launched products in the luxurious furniture segment coupled with rising number of product exhibitions as well as extravaganzas are anticipated to push the overall growth in Chaises Longue market in the Asia-Pacific region. Thus, this region is expected to be the most lucrative market for Chaises Longue over the forecast period.

In contrast, the North America along with the European countries have the established retailers of branded luxurious furniture such as Flexform, Abode Sofas, Francesco Pasi Srl., Fleming & Howland, George Smith, Furninova, Giorgetti, etc. Thus, rising customer inclination towards lavish & comfortable furniture products are likely to push the demand for Chaises Longue over the coming period.

Furthermore, Middle East & Africa region especially the GCC countries have high rate of expenditure on leisure & luxury products which in terms are expected to provide a significant push towards the growth of Chaises Longue market.

Overall, the global Chaises Longue market is scheduled to witness a healthy CAGR throughout the forecast period.

Global Chaises Longue Market Key Players

Some of the key players that currently operate in the global Chaises Longue market are

FLEXFORM S.p.A.

Abode Sofas

Francesco Pasi Srl

Fleming & Howland

Four Design A/S

George Smith

Furninova AB

GIORGETTI S.p.A.

Aswoon/Susan Woods Studio

B&B Italia

Bonacina Vittorio

Poltrona Frau

GRASSOLER Sofas

ICI ET LA

Tetrad Associates

Zanotta Spa

William Yeoward

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

