Veterinary Radiography Flat Panel Detectors Market the Growth of the Market over 2018 2028

When it comes to the diagnosis, treatment and detection of diseases of pets and animals, they deserve the best treatment. Companion animals, pets and agricultural livestock are presently receiving benefits from the same flat panel technology that is used in X-ray systems for human patients. Veterinary radiography flat panel detectors effectively image the small structure of animals with high resolution and good image quality. Advancements in veterinary radiography flat panel detectors result in perfect digital images irrespective of declination or inclination. Veterinary radiography flat panel detectors are lightweight, durable and offer wireless flat panel detectors designed for digital radiographic imaging, keeping the ambulatory veterinarian in mind. Veterinary radiography flat panel detectors are also equipped with the Wi-Fi direct technology, which allows the veterinary radiography flat panel detectors to connect with the acquisition device without the need for an access point. Veterinary radiography flat panel detectors use a revolutionary technology that captures the radiographic images in digital format within a second and eliminates the need for phosphorescent screens, X-ray films and cassettes.

Veterinary Radiography Flat Panel Detectors Market: Drivers and Restraints

Rising demand for medical imaging for companion animals, pets and agricultural livestock for better diagnosis and treatment monitoring is a major factor expected to drive the global veterinary radiography flat panel detectors market. Over the past few years, it has been observed that technological developments in the veterinary industry are boosting the demand for veterinary radiography flat panel detectors along with veterinary technicians across the globe. This consequently increases the demand for trained veterinary professionals, which, in turn, increases the trust of pet owners & drives the veterinary radiography flat panel detectors market. Furthermore, affordability and accessibility of theses product contribute to the growth of the global veterinary radiography flat panel detectors market. However, new drug inventions and influence towards alternative treatment options are likely hamper the growth of the global veterinary radiography flat panel detectors market.

Veterinary Radiography Flat Panel Detectors Market: Segmentation

The global veterinary radiography flat panel detectors market can be segmented on the basis of product type, panel size end user and geography.

Based on product type, the global veterinary radiography flat panel detectors market is segmented as:

Direct veterinary radiography flat panel detectors

Indirect veterinary radiography flat panel detectors

Based on panel size, the global veterinary radiography flat panel detectors market is segmented as:

Large-area veterinary radiography flat panel detectors

Small-area veterinary radiography flat panel detectors

Based on end user, the global veterinary radiography flat panel detectors market is segmented as:

Veterinary Hospitals

Veterinary Clinics

Others

Veterinary Radiography Flat Panel Detectors Market: Overview

The global market for veterinary radiography flat panel detectors is expected to witness a significant growth rate over the forecast period. Based on the product type, the global veterinary radiography flat panel detectors market is segmented into direct and indirect veterinary radiography flat panel detectors. Direct veterinary radiography flat panel detectors directly convert the X-ray photons into electric charge, whereas indirect veterinary radiography flat panel detectors first convert X-rays into visible light and then to electrical charges. Based on panel size, the global veterinary radiography flat panel detectors market is segmented into the large-area and small-area veterinary radiography flat panel detectors. Based on the end user, the veterinary radiography flat panel detectors market is segmented into veterinary hospitals, veterinary clinics and others. The veterinary hospitals end-user segment is projected to contribute a maximum share to the veterinary radiography flat panel detectors market. The veterinary hospitals segment is considered the most accessible end-user segment among others.

Veterinary Radiography Flat Panel Detectors Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global veterinary radiography flat panel detectors market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, CIS & Russia, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). The North America veterinary radiography flat panel detectors market is expected to register a maximum market share in the global veterinary radiography flat panel detectors market, followed by Europe, due to the rising adoption rate of advanced medical imaging techniques for animals. In addition, increase in pet adoption and the rising demand for pet health insurance are also fuelling the market for veterinary radiography flat panel detectors. For instance, the United States Animal Health Association (USAHA) is a non-profit voluntary organisation that works with federal and state governments to control livestock diseases in the U.S. According to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, every year, around 3.2 million shelter animals are adopted. However, the Asia Pacific region represents the fastest-growing market for veterinary radiography flat panel detectors. Asia Pacific is expected to grow with a maximum CAGR and is projected to be a lucrative market for new emerging players in the veterinary radiography flat panel detectors market. This is primarily due to the rising adoption of pets and the growing population of livestock. However, Latin America and the Middle East & Africa regions are expected to register considerably slow growth over the forecast period.

Veterinary Radiography Flat Panel Detectors Market: Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global veterinary radiography flat panel detectors market are, OR Technology, Varex Imaging Corporation, FUJIFILM Corporation, Diagnostic Imaging Systems, Vieworks Co., Ltd. and MyVet Imaging. Majority of players operating in the global veterinary radiography flat panel detectors market are aiming for geographical expansion by adopting new strategies, such as collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, agreements and others, to strengthen their presence in the global veterinary radiography flat panel detectors market.

