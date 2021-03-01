Vaginal Rejuvenation Market Value Share, Analysis and Segments 2018 2028

Vaginal rejuvenation is the procedure that comprises vaginal construction or reconstruction through invasive or non-invasive surgeries. According to the American Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery, vaginal rejuvenation is highly popular and is the latest cosmetic trend in the cosmetic and beauty market. The demand for vaginal rejuvenation is high. Nowadays, beauty is very important for women and the desire for beauty enhancement is not limited to the face anymore. The vaginal rejuvenation procedure mainly focuses on the improvement of the cosmetic appearance and tightening of the vagina to enhance sexual function. The currently available treatment options for vaginal rejuvenation are reconstructive vaginal rejuvenation, functional vaginal rejuvenation and cosmetic vaginal rejuvenation. Reconstructive vaginal rejuvenation surgeries are aimed at correcting and repairing the anatomical structure of a vagina. In these procedures, surgeons decrease the diameter of the vagina and correct the incontinence, pelvic organ prolapse and congenitally malformed vagina. They also repair defects caused after vaginal delivery. Functional vaginal rejuvenation mainly focuses on the enhancement of sexual sensations. This is done by increasing clitoral stimulation for better sexual pleasure and the amplification of the G-spot by injecting collagen to make it more sensitive and large.

Cosmetic vaginal rejuvenations procedures are aimed at altering the appearance of the vulva and vaginal opening. These procedures include labioplasty, in which the inner labia is reduced and the unwanted fat from the mons pubis & the upper part of the labia majora is removed. In addition, the revirginisation procedure is carried out to repair the hymen and hoodectomy is performed to reduce the clitoral cover.

However, vaginal rejuvenation surgical procedures carry the risk of complications such as scarring, infections, impaired blood supply and the impairing of the nerve, which is likely to result in painful sexual intercourse or decrease sexual sensation. Vaginal rejuvenation is performed by gynaecologists or plastic surgeons to reduce the vaginal average diameter, mainly for sexual reasons.

Vaginal Rejuvenation Market: Drivers and Restraints

Revolutionary developments in the cosmetic and beauty industry increase the desire for body enhancement in women. The increasing popularity of vaginal rejuvenation is gaining attention worldwide. Usually, vaginal rejuvenation is recommended to women whose vagina has widened due to vaginal delivery or aging. Women think that vaginal rejuvenation will increase their self-confidence and comfort. Progressively, vaginal rejuvenation has become a common option for women. The above-mentioned factors are boosting the demand for vaginal rejuvenation procedures. However, some of the developing countries are unaware of these technologies and, in certain countries, body enhancement considered a taboo. Moreover, vaginal rejuvenation treatments are very costly. These factors are likely to hamper the growth of the vaginal rejuvenation market.

Vaginal Rejuvenation Market: Segmentation

The global vaginal rejuvenation market can be segmented on the basis of treatment type, end user and geography.

Based on treatment type, the global vaginal rejuvenation market is segmented as:

Reconstructive vaginal rejuvenation Perineoplasty Vaginoplasty

Functional vaginal rejuvenation Clitorial Unhooding G-Spot amplification

Cosmetic vaginal rejuvenation Labioplasty Revirginization Hoodectomy



Based on end user, the global vaginal rejuvenation market is segmented as:

Hospitals

Clinics

Others

Based on geography, the global vaginal rejuvenation market is segmented as:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ)

Japan

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Vaginal Rejuvenation Market: Overview

The global market for vaginal rejuvenation is expected to register growth over the forecast period. The increasing popularity of vaginal rejuvenation and the commercialisation & marketing of vaginal procedures are among factors likely to boost the market. In the recent years, vaginal rejuvenation has gained a lot of attention and popularity among healthcare providers and women. Vaginal rejuvenation is considered an effective and safe surgical procedure for enhancing the sexual function in women with minimal vaginal sensation, which results in sexual disappointment. Several technological advancements have been introduced in this field. Before, invasive procedures performed for vaginal tightening were painful and had adverse effects, however, in the recent years, non-invasive procedures have been introduced to overcome these adverse effects and give the desired results. Recently, there has been an increase in innovative and non-invasive procedures as opposed to traditional surgical techniques, which indicate that these techniques are the safest and most effective with few or no complications caused after surgery. However, the major concern is that there is poor scientific confirmation of the efficiency of vaginal rejuvenation procedures.

Vaginal Rejuvenation Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global vaginal rejuvenation market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan and the Middle East & Africa (MEA). North America is expected to be a dominant market in the global vaginal rejuvenation market, followed by Europe, due to the growth of the cosmetic and beauty market. Moreover, the rising popularity of vaginal rejuvenation and the introduction of new innovative non-invasive procedures over traditional invasive surgeries is also boosting the market. The American Society of Plastic Surgeons reported a 30% increase in the number of vaginal rejuvenation procedures in the U.S. However, the vaginal rejuvenation market in Asia Pacific excluding Japan and the Middle East & Africa (MEA) is expected to grow at a steady growth rate as there is low awareness about vaginal rejuvenation procedures and body enhancement is limited to the face and few other body parts. In addition, the cost of these procedures is high, which limits the growth of the vaginal rejuvenation market in these regions.

Vaginal Rejuvenation Market: Key Players

Some of the key players in the global vaginal rejuvenation market are Almirall, Viveve Medical, Fotona and Hologic.

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

