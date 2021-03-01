Distributed Order Orchestration Market 2018 Key Players, Share, Trends, Sales, Segmentation and Forecast to 2028

CITY, Country, 2021-Mar-01 — /EPR Network/ —

The growing trend of automated workflow and to improve the supply chain operations the demand for distributed order orchestration is increasing and is contributing to the growth of the global distributed order orchestration market. Distributed order orchestration provides the complete solution for controlling the order management process. Distributed order orchestration enables to monitor order progress, resolve problems and modifies the fulfilment process as the business grows. Distributed order orchestration simplifies the order management and makes it fast, simple and cost-efficient. Oracle fusion distributed order orchestration is the next-generation suite for business resource planning, where the features have been taken from Oracle E-business Suite, PeopleSoft, JD Edwards, and Siebel product lines. Distributed order orchestration is an integral part of supply chain management, which centralizes the decomposition to itemize orders into separate, division and partner fulfillment networks and interconnected fulfillment design targeting the multi-network.

The distributed order orchestration enables the workflow of order fulfillment from manufacturing to the end customer, which goes from a complex network of manufacturing, warehousing, distribution to the customer. Distributed order orchestration is a central hub that links all the other system to perform the required action to fulfill the order requirement. The purpose of distributed order orchestration is to provide sequence and framework for various operations such as invoicing, shipping, and reservation to complete the sales order flow. The invoicing of the orders is done through an external interface called task layer. In addition to task layer service, distributed order orchestration also includes planning details, change management parameters and the status of the workflow. The major features of distributed order orchestration include expense management and centralized order monitoring, centralized promising, unprecedented control over order processes and efficient handling of complex orders. Several developments in distributed order orchestration with reference to technology, the steady growth of the market, along with the recent developments & innovations are the factors expected to drive the growth of the global distributed order orchestration market during the forecast period.

Distributed Order Orchestration Market: Drivers and Challenges

Continuous developments in distributed order orchestration and shift towards automated workflow are expected to drive the growth of the global distributed order orchestration market. The features such as multiple order capture, orchestrate out where these orders should be fulfilled, managing multiple order fulfilments, extensive configuration options, centralized monitoring, varied middleware and integration options, are increasing the adoption of distributed order orchestration, which is expected to have a positive impact on growth of the global distributed order orchestration market. Besides, other factors such as increasing ICT spending and continuous improvement in cloud technology are significantly contributing to the growth of the global distributed order orchestration market.

Data hacking is a major challenge in the distributed order orchestration and is adversely affecting the growth of the global distributed order orchestration market. However, vendors are particularly focusing on the improvement of secure data transfers to overcome this challenge.

Distributed Order Orchestration Market: Segmentation

Segmentation Based on the Type of Deployment:

The distributed order orchestration market is segmented based on the type of deployment into on-premise and on-cloud.

Segmentation Based on the Type of Component:

The distributed order orchestration market is segmented based on the type of component into software and services. The services segment is further sub-segmented into professional services and managed services.

Segmentation Based on the Size of Enterprise:

The distributed order orchestration market is segmented based on the size of enterprise into small enterprise, medium enterprise and large enterprise.

Key Players

Examples of some of the key players operating in the global distributed order orchestration market are Aptos, Inc., IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Manhattan Associates, Jagged Peak, Kibo, Hybris GmbH, OrderDynamics, and PRODAPT SOLUTIONS PVT. LTD., among others.

Regional Overview

Geographically, the global distributed order orchestration market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, CIS & Russia, Japan, APEJ, and Middle East & Africa. Presently, North America and Europe hold a large share in the global distributed order orchestration market due to the high adoption of advanced technology and presence of large number of companies.

