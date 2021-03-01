Laptop Panels Market Highlights Various Opportunities 2018 2028

Over the past two decades, the technology of laptop panels has made impressive progress. At present, laptop panels that include touchscreen laptop panels and 2-in-1 laptop display panels have become the preference of customers. The unique capabilities of laptop panels, such as classy computing experience, high-resolution screen, eye protection and other features, are creating demand for laptop display panels worldwide. The advanced technologies of laptop panels are changing the experience of users with the help of touchscreens and eye protection. Furthermore, increase in customer preference for smaller & portable computing devices is projected to support the growth of the Laptop Panels Market. In addition, rising disposable income of consumers, coupled with the need for Internet usage, is expected to propel the demand for laptop panels. Moreover, the introduction of new low-end devices and affordability are key factors driving the laptop panel market across the globe.

Request TOC of this Report- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=T&rep_id=1883

With growing demand for 2 in 1 notebooks, which provide the functionality of a laptop and a tablet in one device, is a major factor boosting the laptop panel market. In addition, the demand for business notebooks and gaming notebooks is also increasing & supporting the global laptop panels market. Moreover, urbanisation and increasing disposable income among the population of emerging economies is driving the revenue of the laptop panels market. The global demand for advanced computing devices is positively impacting the global laptop panels market. Also, the trend of BYOD is also surging the demand of laptop panels in enterprises worldwide.

Laptop Panels Market: Drivers and Challenges

Currently, the adoption of laptops is gradually gaining traction in the corporate sector, which is one of the key factors boosting the laptop panels market. The demand for laptops from various industrial verticals is surging the growth of the global laptop panels market. In addition, competition among manufacturers and resellers of laptop panels to offer more advanced technology is also increasing, which is projected to propel the laptop panels market. Laptops are used in the corporate sector owing to features such as the requirement of lesser space as compared to PCs, ease of portability, ease of assembly and others. This is expected to drive the laptop panels market. Moreover, convertible notebooks are gaining popularity among customers (working professionals/students/corporates and others), which is expected to support the growth of the laptop panels market in the near future.

At present, the adoption of smartphones is gradually gaining attraction in the young population worldwide, which is hindering the growth of the global laptop panels market. In addition, reduction in the prices of smartphones is expected to hamper the growth of the laptop panels market. Moreover, import tariffs and taxes on consumer electronic devices are high in countries such as Mexico, Russia, Poland and Brazil, which is affecting the sales of laptop panels globally. Furthermore, competition from unorganised players in developing economies is disrupting the growth of the laptop panels market. The adoption of laptops is declining Y-o-Y, which is negatively affecting the growth of the laptop panels market.

To know more about the Laptop Panels Market Visit the link- https://www.factmr.com/report/1883/laptop-panels-market

Segmentation of the laptop panels market on the basis of product type:

Mainstream Laptop Panels

Sub-Laptop Panels

Others

The mainstream laptop panels sub-segment is expected to experience high growth in the global laptop panels market due to the increasing demand for high-performance laptops. Moreover, with the rising deployment of smaller laptops worldwide, the sub-laptop panels sub-segment is expected to grow with a high CAGR.

Segmentation of the laptop panels market on the basis of price range:

Below US$ 150

US$ 151- US$ 250

More than US$ 250

Due to the declining prices of laptops, the below US$ 150 held the maximum market share of the laptop panels market in 2017. Also, the below US$ sub-segment is expected to experience more than 6.5% CAGR for the laptop panels market during the forecast period.

Laptop Panels Market: Competition Landscape

Key Players

Examples of some of the major players in the global laptop panels market are Acer, ASUS, Dell, Gateway, HP, Innolux, Lenovo Group, LG Electronics, Panasonic Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sharp Corporation, Sony Corporation and Toshiba.

Laptop Panels Market: Regional Overview

On the basis of geography, the laptop panels market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, CIS & Russia, Japan, APEJ (Asia Pacific Excluding Japan) and Middle East & Africa. Among these, North America and Europe are expected to be dominant markets for laptop panels due to the presence of various key players in the region and the adoption of advanced computing devices in the region. The demand for laptop panels in Europe is expected to decline in the next few years with an increase in the demand for digital technologies and mobile platforms. Increasing adaptation of business laptops in the Asia pacific region is projected to fuel the growth of the laptop panels market. In addition, gaming laptops are gaining traction in the region, which is an important factor driving the laptop panels market in the region. Latin America and MEA are expected to witness a moderate growth rate in the laptop panels market.

Request Brochure of this Report- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=B&rep_id=1883

About Fact.MR

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. We are headquartered in Dubai, and operate from our sales office in Dublin, Ireland. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

E: sales@factmr.com

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates