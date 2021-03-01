Coated Papers Market Set to Witness an Uptick during 2018 2028

The growth of the paper and packaging industry has led to a high demand for various quality of papers in the market. The demand for papers such as bank papers, banana papers, bond papers, and coated papers have increased significantly due to their increasing application in packaging, advertising and others industries. The coated papers are coated with a mixture of materials, polymers or clays on both the sides of a paper. These papers are widely used in the printing of magazines, gift papers, packaging papers and advertisements. The adoption of coated papers has increased significantly due to its textures and features. Also, the materials required to coat the papers are easily available. Such factors are driving the growth of the coated papers market.

Vendors in the market are focusing on coating the papers with materials that are environment- friendly and bio-degradable. The growth of e-commerce amongst consumers has led to the growth of the packaging industry in retail. This has increased the usage of coated papers. Thus, adoption of coated papers in the e-commerce is a key trend in the market. Also, increasing interest of consumers in high-quality paper printing for designer paper bags and gift wraps are other trends in the coated papers market.

Coated Papers Market: Drivers and Restraints

The coated papers produce sharp and bright images in printing and offer high reflectivity. They also have a superior surface for printing when compared to uncoated papers and thus, provides a high quality of printing. Such factors are driving the growth of coated papers market. The coated papers are able to resist dirt and moisture, and they also require less ink to print since they are non-absorbent. Such factors are further driving the growth of coated papers in the market.

The increasing environmental concerns are restricting the application of coated papers since they are hard to recycle. The recycling of coated papers requires removal of coatings from the papers to extract the paper pulp. Such factors are hindering the growth of the coated papers market. Also, the cost of manufacturing coated papers is high as compared to other paper types since they require a coating of some chemicals and materials. Such factors are further restricting the consumers from adopting coated papers in the market.

Coated Papers Market: Segmentation

The coated papers market can be categorized on the basis of the type of paper, and the type of coating of the coated papers. The dull coated papers and matte coated papers are used when images and texts are to be printed while gloss coated papers are used to print high contrast and wider color images. The cast coated papers are super shiny papers used for die cutting. The machine-finished coated papers are used for paperbacks while the coated fine papers find application in offset printing. The other categories of coated papers include silicon- or wax-based coating.

Segmentation of Coated Papers market based on type of paper:

Machine-finished coated paper

Coated fine paper Standard coated fine papers Low coat weight papers Art papers

Others

Segmentation of the coated papers market based on type of coating:

Dull coated papers

Matte coated papers

Gloss coated papers

Cast coated papers

Others

Coated Papers Market: Competitive Landscape

Some of the key players operating in the coated papers market are MPI Papers, Sona Papers Pvt. Ltd., Nippon Paper Industries, Oji Holdings, Verso Corporation, Twin Rivers Paper, Packaging Corporation of America, Stora Enso Oyj, and UPM-Kymmene Oyj.

Regional Overview

The coated papers market can be segmented into region as: North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, China, SEA and other APAC, Japan, and Middle East & Africa. North America is a large market for coated papers as a majority of the coated papers vendors such as Twin Rivers Paper, Packaging Corporation of America and Verso Corporation are based in the region. The increasing spending in European countries, such as UK, on packaging materials is driving the adoption of coated papers in the region. The growing popularity of printing materials in developing regions, such as APEJ, Latin America, and parts of Africa, is characterized by the increasing consumer spending on products such as in coated papers. Rising disposable income among people in the countries mentioned above is likely to increase the scope of penetration of coated papers in these regions in the near future.

