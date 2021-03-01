PP Film Blowing Machine Market to Witness Robust Expansion Throughout the Forecast Period 2018 2028

Polypropylene is a thermoplastic made from the combination of propylene monomers. Polypropylene is used in a variety of applications such as packaging of consumer products, food products, electronic products etc. It is a commonly used plastic and is majorly used in the packaging industry, which consumes about 30% of polypropylene. PP films blowing machines are used mainly to manufacture polymer films using the film blowing technology or blown film extrusion. The key application of the packaging industry is to manufacture flexible packaging. These machines are designed to produce olypropylene films with high transparency and clarity. The key focused application area of the PP film blowing machine could be the manufacturing of general packaging film, lamination films, surface protection films, Barrier films for food packaging and Agriculture films such as greenhouse films, mulch, silage sheeting, silage stretch and heavy-duty shipping sacks. PP film blowing machine can also be used to manufacture bakery bags, food packaging bags, anti-frog freezer bag, carrier bag, bags for clothes pack, etc.

PP Film Blowing Machine Market Dynamics

The variety of uses of polypropylene can be a demand driver for the PP film blowing machine market. The durability, easy availability and low price of polypropylene are expected to lead the demand for polypropylene, which will, in turn, increase the demand for PP film blowing machine market in the near future.

The rising popularity of “NO PLASTIC” movement due to environmental pollution would hamper the growth of the PP film blowing machine market in near future.

The use of biodegradable plastic and adaptability of PP film blowing machine would be a great opportunity for the PP film blowing machine market in the coming days.

The use of polypropylene films as a product wrap in electronics and food industry along with the use of multi-layered film with barrier properties are a recent trend in the PP film blowing machine market.

Market Segmentation of PP Film Blowing Machine Market:

The PP film blowing machine market can be segmented on the basis of the level of automation, PP film blowing machine output, type of product produced, the width of the film produced, blow molding type and the type of the plastic processed.

On the basis of mode of operations, the PP film blowing machine can be segmented into fully automatic, semi-automatic and manual.

On the basis of the output produced, the PP film blowing machine can be segmented into outputs of 23~30Kg/hr, 30~40Kg/hr and 40~50Kg/hr.

On the basis of the width of the film produced, the PP film blowing machine can be segmented into 400mm, 550mm and 700mm.

On the basis of the type of product produced, the PP film blowing machine can be segmented into single layer films and multi-layer films.

On the basis of blow molding type, the PP film blowing machine can be segmented into extrusion, stretch and injection blow molding.

On the basis of the plastic processed, the PP film blowing machine can be segmented into PP, PE, PVC, PET and EPS.

Regional Outlook for PP Film Blowing Machine Market

North America is expected to drive the demand for the PP film blowing machine market because of the amount of packaging material that are required to fulfill the demands of various industries. Europe and Latin America are also expected to follow the same demand pattern for PP film blowing machine as North America. The growing consumer goods and the rise of the e-commerce industry in the recent years in Asia is expected to drive the market of the PP film blowing machine in the forecast period. The demand for PP film blowing machine is expected to surge in Middle East and Africa, as polypropylene is one of the most economical and easily available options for packaging in this region.

Market Players in PP Film Blowing Machine Market

The players in the PP film blowing machine market includes Polystar, Ocean Extrusions Pvt. Ltd, Ruian yunjiang plastic machinery co, LTD., Ruian mingde machinery Co., Ltd.

The trends in the packaging industry are evolving day-by-day, and polypropylene is used in the packaging industry worldwide. This factor is expected to drive the growth of the global PP film blowing machine market in the forecast period.

