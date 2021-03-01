Microwaveable Liquid Food Packaging Market to Receive overwhelming hike in Revenues by 2028

Microwaveable liquid food packaging market has evolved as one of the prime convenience packaging driven market. Microwaveable liquid food packaging provides protection to the product while storing, transporting and furthering its utilization. The microwaveable liquid food packaging improves heating performance in a microwave and maintains its shelf life. The microwaveable liquid food packaging is widely used for packaging of dairy products and beverages. Compared with other liquid food packaging, the distinctiveness of the microwaveable liquid food packaging is that it is prerequisite for the package to be the part of the microwave heating cycle, same as a wok in conventional cooking. In addition, microwaveable liquid food packaging helps to revive the quality of the liquid food for nourishable consumption.

Microwaveable Liquid Food Packaging Market: Dynamics

The key driving factor for the global microwaveable liquid food packaging market is the rapidly expanding liquid food packaging industry due to the increasing adoption of storage and preservation of liquid food across the globe. The macroeconomic factor such as rising urbanization, significant increase in disposable income and developing economies is likely to aid in the growth of the global microwaveable liquid food packaging market during the forecast period. Moreover, considerable growth in the food & beverage industry will create a momentous opportunity for the global microwaveable liquid food packaging market, owing to its high demand to produce ready-to-eat products. Furthermore, the technological advancement in the packaging industry fuels the demand for microwaveable liquid food packaging. The usage of microwaveable liquid food packages at the consumer level has witnessed remarkable growth due to the evolving consumer preferences for processed and packaged liquid food, along with growing the acceptance for various beverages. All these major influencing factors are highly anticipated to propel the global microwaveable liquid food packaging market over the forecast period. The key restraining factor such as high manufacturing cost coupled with the need for advanced technological machinery may hinder the global microwaveable liquid food packaging market growth over the forecast period.

Microwaveable Liquid Food Packaging Market: Segmentation

The global microwaveable liquid food packaging market is segmented on the basis of type, size, material and region.

Based on type, the global microwaveable liquid food packaging market is segmented as:

Cartons

Bottles & Cans

Bags & Pouches

Others

Based on the size, the global microwaveable liquid food packaging market is segmented as:

125ml

200ml

250ml

350ml

500ml

750ml

1000ml

Based on the material, the global microwaveable liquid food packaging market is segmented as:

Paper

Glass

Metal

Plastic Polyethylene terephthalate (PET) Polyethylene (PE) Polyester (PS) Polypropylene (PP) Polylactic acid (PLA)

Others

Plastic is estimated to account for a significant market share over the forecast period due to its convenient and cost-effective packaging characteristics for microwaveable liquid food packaging. On the other hand, among type segments, bags & pouches are anticipated to see rapid market growth over the forecast period, attributed to their shape and storage convenience. Moreover, the 500ml segment is expected to hold the largest share over the forecast period owing to the availability of large liquid food products in this variant.

Microwaveable Liquid Food Packaging Market: Regional Outlook

The global microwaveable liquid food packaging market is segmented into seven regions including North America, Latin America, Europe, CIS & Russia, Japan, APEJ (the Asia Pacific excluding Japan) and MEA. Among the above-mentioned countries, Europe is estimated to account for a significant market share due to the high demand for microwaveable liquid food packaging for various liquid food products. APEJ is anticipated to witness a high growth in the global microwaveable liquid food packaging market owing to the growing consumer preference for microwaveable liquid food. Moreover, North America is projected to showcase robust growth in the global microwaveable liquid food packaging market due to the rapidly rising packaging industry growth along with the growing standard of living across the region. Also, growing production facilities for liquid foods products in the APEJ region will help to gain high traction in the global microwaveable liquid food packaging market over the forecast period. MEA is one of the key budding regions that will create noteworthy opportunities for the global microwaveable liquid food packaging market over the forecast period.

Microwaveable Liquid Food Packaging Market: Prominent players

Prominent players for global microwaveable liquid food packaging market are Amcor Limited, Ampac Packaging Llc, Bemis Company Incorporated, Berry Plastics Corporation, Dupont (Ei) De Nemours, Graphic Packaging Holding Company, Hindalco Industries Limited, Huhtamaki Oyj and Sealed Air Corporation. Prominent market players are converging on enhancing their product quality to capture maximum market share in the global microwaveable liquid food packaging market. These companies are aiming for the expansion of production and supply capacity of microwaveable liquid food packaging to upsurge its overall profitability.

