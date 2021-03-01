Baby Car Seat Market – Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis

Baby car seats, often referred to as baby safety seats, and are specially designed for the safety of the child and to the protection of the child from the injuries during car collisions or accidents.

Car crash injuries are a significant cause of death for children under age 9. For ensuring the extra safety, the manufacturers are adopting technological innovations to launch baby car seats with extra protection. For instance, RECARO GmbH & Co. KG offers baby car seats made from cloud comfort memory foam.

Baby Car Seat Market Segmentation

Baby car seat market is segmented on the basis of type of child restraint as:

Rearward-facing baby car seat

Combination seat (rearward and forward facing)

Forward facing baby car seat

High-backed booster seat

Backless booster seat

Booster cushion

Baby car seat market is segmented on the basis of the distribution channel as:

Specialty stores

Supermarkets

Baby boutique stores

Online retail

Baby car seat market is segmented on the basis of the product type as:

Infant car seats

Booster car seats

Combination car seats

Convertible car seats

Baby car seat market is segmented on the basis of region as:

North America

Latin America

Europe

CIS & Russia

Japan

APEJ

MEA

Baby Car Seat Market Regional Overview

The regional demand for baby car seat market varies across the world. The rise in the number of accidents have encouraged several countries to pass regulations making baby car seats compulsory. Europe is leading in the global baby car seat market. For instance, the Europe government has introduced the EU I-size regulation in Europe for the safety and extra protection of the child below 15-18 months of age.

Baby Car Seat Market Key Players

The key players functioning in the global baby car seat market are:

Artsana S.p.a.

DIONO Inc.

Combi

Brevi s.r.l

Dorel Juvenile Group Inc.

Kiwi Baby Howick

Britax

RECARO GmbH & Co. KG

Newell Brands

RoSPA

Garco Children’s Product

