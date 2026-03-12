PinkSEO Shortlisted for Two Categories at the Best SME Awards 2026

London, UK, 2026-03-12 — /EPR Network/ — The finalists for the prestigious Best SME Awards 2026 have been announced, celebrating the determination, innovation, and leadership of outstanding small and medium-sized businesses from across the UK.

In a year shaped by economic uncertainty, rising costs, rapid technological change, and continued pressure on work–life balance, businesses have demonstrated remarkable resilience.

Many have not only weathered these challenges but have adapted, innovated, and grown, proving their ability to thrive in an increasingly complex and demanding environment.

The judging panel was inspired by the exceptional quality of submissions received across all categories. Judges highlighted the high levels of creativity, strategic thinking, and commercial awareness demonstrated by entrants, with each finalist representing excellence in modern entrepreneurship and purpose-led leadership.

Launched for the first time in 2026, The Best SME Awards were established by the founders of the long-established Best Businesswomen Awards to recognise and celebrate the achievements of small and medium-sized enterprises across all industries. The awards honour business owners who are building successful, sustainable organisations while creating impact, breaking down barriers, and inspiring others.

PinkSEO Ltd, a London-based specialist SEO agency serving medical, legal, financial and B2B sectors, has been shortlisted as a finalist in two categories Best Customer Service and Best Enterprise Award.

Founded in 2021, PinkSEO has built a digital-first, fully remote agency model focused on measurable growth rather than vanity metrics. The business specialises in high-trust “Your Money or Your Life” sectors and has become known for combining technical SEO expertise with transparent, partnership-led customer experience.

The nomination for Best Customer Service reflects PinkSEO’s structured and proactive approach to client care. From real-time reporting dashboards and quarterly satisfaction surveys to plain-English strategy updates and educational webinars, the agency has positioned transparency and communication at the centre of every client relationship.

The shortlisting for the Best Enterprise Award recognises the agency’s disciplined, specialist growth model. By focusing exclusively on search engine optimisation and emerging AI search visibility, PinkSEO has developed a clear market position within high-trust sectors, supported by documented processes and consistent delivery standards.

Debbie Gilbert, founder of The Best SME Awards, said:

“This is the first year of these awards, our judges have been incredibly impressed by the calibre of entries. Despite mounting pressures on businesses, from rising costs and funding challenges to navigating economic uncertainty, these finalists have demonstrated resilience, innovation, and strong leadership. The judging panel was truly inspired by the achievements, and we are proud to shine a spotlight on these outstanding SMEs which are the backbone of the UK economy.

Silvia Del Corso, Founder and Director of PinkSEO, said:

“To be shortlisted for both Best Customer Service and Best Enterprise Award in the inaugural year of these awards is a proud moment for our team. We have always believed that sustainable growth comes from doing the fundamentals exceptionally well. Clear communication. Measurable outcomes. Ethical delivery. This recognition reinforces the standards we hold ourselves to every day.”

The winners will be announced at the Gala Awards Night at Daventry Court Hotel, Daventry, on

24 April 2026, where the Gold Winners in each category will be revealed.