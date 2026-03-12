Top 10 Medal Manufacturers In 2026 – Full Customization & No MOQ

Guangdong, China, 2026-03-12 — /EPR Network/ — Custom medals have become a timeless choice for honoring achievements, commemorating events, and promoting brands across sports, corporate, academic, and community settings. Whether you’re organizing a marathon, recognizing employee excellence, or creating collectible souvenirs, selecting the right medal manufacturer is crucial to balancing quality, customization, and reliability.

To help you make an informed decision, we’ve researched and ranked the top 10 medal manufacturers of 2026, based on their craftsmanship, customization capabilities, production capacity, customer service, and industry reputation. Each stands out with unique strengths to cater to diverse needs.

Top 10 Medal Manufacturers in 2026

As a leading global manufacturer of custom metal souvenirs, Ever Rich Gift has solidified its position in the medal industry with over a decade of specialized ODM/OEM experience. It boasts a fully integrated production chain, from creative design and mold making to mass production and global logistics. The brand’s unwavering focus on ethical manufacturing and international certification standards has made it a go-to choice for world-renowned enterprises.

15+ years of manufacturing experience, specializing in custom medals for global markets

20,000+㎡ factory, 30+ CNC molding machines, and 30,000+pcs daily output

Certified by SEDEX, BSCI, SGS, TUV, ISO9001, ISO14001, and Disney for ethical compliance

Free custom design and 3D sampling with a team of 30+ R&D artists

3-hour quick response, 100% payment protection, and after-sale replacement service

Trusted by global clients including Google, Huawei, Samsung, and FedEx

2. KD CRAFT

KD CRAFT is a highly regarded specialist in customized metal crafts, with a core focus on crafting high-precision medals and challenge coins. It differentiates itself with a highly segmented and professional team structure, ensuring every stage of production is executed with meticulous attention to detail. The brand’s business philosophy of “Factory Price, Reliable Service” has earned it long-term trust from clients across the globe.

Specializes in customized metal crafts, including premium medals and challenge coins for diverse scenarios

Dedicated team: 45 sales executives, 12 artists, 15 3D engineers, and 300+ production staff

One-stop logistic solution, free artwork assistance, and quality guarantee with replacement policy

Delicate craftsmanship with precise molding, coloring matching, and strict multi-stage quality checks

Long-term partnerships with global brands like Google, Walmart, and Disney

3. STAR AWARDS LIMITED

STAR AWARDS LIMITED is a professional custom gift manufacturer with a strong focus on medal production for various events and ceremonies. It combines over 15 years of industry experience with a creative design team, turning diverse client ideas into high-quality, vivid medal products. The brand’s one-stop service model streamlines the customization process, saving clients time and effort from design to delivery.

15+ years of experience in custom race medals, commemorative awards, and honor medals

Team of 45 sales executives, 12 senior designers, and 300+ production professionals

Free design services, one-stop production, and fast turnaround times for urgent orders

Offers diverse customization: materials (zinc alloy, copper, iron), finishes (plated, painted, antique), and custom shapes

Rave reviews for vibrant color rendering, impeccable detailing, and consistent product quality

4. PANDA CRAFT LIMITED

PANDA CRAFT LIMITED is a leading manufacturer of custom commemorative gifts, with medals as a core product line loved by small and large clients alike. It prides itself on a perfect blend of certified quality standards and flexible ordering terms, breaking the barrier of high minimum orders for many small-scale buyers. The brand’s advanced production equipment and strict quality inspection system ensure every medal meets international standards.

15+ years in custom gifts, with a specialized production line for various types of medals

400+ skilled workers, 20+ designers, and 30,000pcs daily output to meet bulk demands

Certified by Disney, BSCI, SGS, TUV, and SEDEX for strict ethical and quality standards

Free 3D design visualization, one-on-one customer service, and 100% full-process quality inspection

Low minimum order quantity, ideal for both small batches and large-scale bulk orders

5. GREAT RIVER GIFT

GREAT RIVER GIFT is a niche expert dedicated exclusively to medal and tin-button production for over 20 years, with unrivaled expertise in sports medal customization. It has a deep understanding of the design and functional requirements of various sports events, from marathons to triathlons. The brand’s streamlined production process enables ultra-fast turnaround times, a huge advantage for time-sensitive event organizers.

20+ years of specialized expertise in sports medals: marathon, triathlon, racing, and honor medals

Fast turnaround: 5-7 days for rush orders, 15 days for standard production with no quality compromise

Full customization: casting, carving, plating, sandblasting, and custom shapes (2D/3D/flat)

Diverse material options including gold, silver, bronze, iron, alloy, and PVC

Factory-direct pricing, no hidden costs, and PayPal payment protection for global clients

6. DOUBLE HAPPY GIFT LIMITED

DOUBLE HAPPY GIFT LIMITED is a veteran custom metal craft manufacturer with 15+ years of experience, renowned for producing ultra-durable medals for high-demand scenarios. It merges traditional artisan craftsmanship with cutting-edge manufacturing technology, creating products that stand the test of time. The brand’s eco-conscious manufacturing practices also align with the sustainable development needs of modern enterprises.

15+ years of experience in custom metal crafts, including high-durability medals for corporate and institutional clients

Rigorous 12-point quality inspection, meeting military-grade durability standards for long-term use

No minimum order requirement, with attractive bulk discounts for large-scale purchases

1-on-1 personalized service, providing tailored solutions from design concept to final shipping

Offers custom packaging and logistics solutions for bulk medal orders

7. BIG TANG CRAFT LIMITED

BIG TANG CRAFT LIMITED is a premium metal souvenir customization expert, famous for its integrated medal and trophy customization solutions. It combines 15+ years of industry experience with an elite design team, blending traditional metal craftsmanship with modern aesthetic trends. The brand’s round-the-clock customer support is a standout feature, catering to the needs of global clients in different time zones.

15+ years as a metal souvenir expert, specializing in custom medals and matching trophies

24/7 customer support, one-to-one professional consultation, and time-saving one-stop service

Elite design team skilled in turning brand philosophy into unique medal and trophy designs

Supports full customization of materials, finishes, engraving details, and personalized logos

Praised for precise customization and consistent quality that exceeds client expectations

8. SUEGAO CRAFT (KR-SG CRAFT)

SUEGAO CRAFT (KR-SG CRAFT) is a creative custom product manufacturer, renowned for its themed and collectible medal design and production. It excels in turning unique creative concepts into vivid, sturdy metal products, with advanced printing technology for intricate logo and pattern rendering. The brand’s factory-direct pricing and fast shipping service also make it a great choice for small-batch collectible medal production.

Specializes in customized themed products, including collectible medals and challenge coins with unique designs

Factory-direct pricing, 36-hour fast shipping for stock items, and the fastest artwork turnaround in the industry

No minimum order quantity for stock products, with flexible custom options for personalized designs

Uses advanced CMYK offset printing for detailed, high-definition logos and patterned designs on medals

Trusted by 1,008+ happy customers for sturdy construction and creative, eye-catching themed designs

9. KANGDA CRAFT

KANGDA CRAFT is an Alibaba verified custom metal craft manufacturer, boasting an excellent store rating and a proven track record in fast medal customization. It has optimized its production process to achieve an industry-leading rapid turnaround, making it ideal for clients with urgent customization needs. The brand’s strict quality control system and low minimum order quantity further enhance its market competitiveness.

13 years in the industry, with medals as a core product and a 4.9/5 high store rating on Alibaba

Certified by SEDEX, BSCI, Disney, SGS, and TUV for strict quality and ethical production

Unbeatable MOQ of 1 piece, free artwork assistance, and 48-hour rush order service

98.4% on-time delivery rate and ≤4-hour fast response time for client inquiries

10. KANGCHENG CRAFT

KANGCHENG CRAFT is a professional custom craft manufacturer with 15+ years of experience, focusing on providing cost-effective medal solutions for bulk buyers. It has a large-scale production team and advanced equipment, enabling it to reduce production costs while ensuring basic quality. The brand’s fast urgent order service and competitive pricing make it a popular choice for budget-conscious clients.

15+ years of experience in custom metal crafts, with cost-effective medal options for bulk orders

92 professional staff, 74 advanced production machines, and a 500+ person large-scale production team

8-day urgent order service, 96.4% on-time delivery rate, and ≤5-hour response time for inquiries

MOQ as low as 50 pieces, with highly competitive factory-direct pricing for bulk purchases

Free professional design services and sample availability for pre-order confirmation

FAQs About Custom Medal Manufacturing

1. What materials are used for custom medals?

Common materials: zinc alloy (durable, cost-effective), copper (premium feel), iron (budget-friendly), and occasionally PVC. Choose based on your budget and aesthetic needs.

2. How long does production take?

Standard: 2-3 weeks. Rush options: KANGDA CRAFT (48 hours), GREAT RIVER GIFT (5-7 days), SUEGAO CRAFT (36-hour shipping for stock items).

3. Do manufacturers offer free design/sampling?

Yes—most top manufacturers (e.g., EVER RICH GIFT, STAR AWARDS LIMITED) provide free design assistance and 3D sampling, with no extra charge for samples in most cases.

4. What certifications matter?

Key certifications: SEDEX, BSCI, SGS, TUV, ISO9001/14001, and Disney FAMA (for ethical and quality compliance).

5. Can I fully customize medals?

Yes—all 10 manufacturers offer customization for design, size, shape, finish, engraving, and even custom lanyards/packaging.

For most users seeking a balanced combination of quality, customization, and reliability. Whichever you select, ensure the manufacturer aligns with your project’s scale, timeline, and quality requirements to create medals that truly honor achievements and leave a lasting impression.