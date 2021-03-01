Lung Management Products Market Offers Greater Revenue Share with Rising Contributions from Major Players, reports Fact.MR

Lung management products are required for patients dealing with severe conditions such as asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and lung cancers. Lung management products are also used as a home-based care to exercise lungs and keep them healthy for a longer run. Several lung exercisers are available and being highly preferred. According to the American Lung Association, lung cancer was the most common cancer type in 2015 with 1.69 million deaths globally. Lung management products are useful for patients dealing with either of the lung cancers. Small cell lung cancer and non-small cell lung cancer are the two types of lung cancers. Lung management products are the efficient first line treatment option for lung cancers. Inhalers and respirators are used as lung management products for patients dealing with asthma.

Lung Management Products Market: Dynamics

Unhealthy lifestyle, excessive smoking and rising pollution are responsible for the growing adoption of lung management practices. Growing incidence of lung diseases such as chronic obstructive pulmonary, asthma and lung cancer cases is expected to drive the growth of the Lung Management Products Market Globally. Almost 85% of the lung cancer cases are caused by long-term smoking habit. However, high cost of the products, average healthcare infrastructure and less acceptance of the education of lung-related ailments might hinder the growth of the market for lung management products over the forecast period.

Lung Management Products Market: Overview

Lung Management Products market is highly driven by the lung cancer segment. According to the American Lung Association, between 2005 & 2010, average of about 130,659 Americans died because of smoking-attributable lung cancer whereas, 7,330 people died because of passive smoking among the nonsmokers. Rise in incidence and prevalence of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease is also expected to contribute to the market for lung management products. Peak flow meters are extensively used for lung management and is one of the major segment for lung management products owing it to the increase in asthma cases. Home-based care for lungs include lung exercisers and are being used for healthy exercising of the lungs for a longer and proper functioning.

Lung Management Products Market: Regional Outlook

One of the vital factors which is driving the North America market for Lung Management Products is the growing awareness about the availability of lung management products for treatment of various chronic lung diseases and related ailments. North America market for lung management products is expected to contribute the highest share owing it to the rising and supportive government policies in the region and easy availability of lung management products. The lung management products market for North America also gather its highest share owing it to good healthcare expenditure and infrastructure. Europe lung management products market and Asia-Pacific lung management products market are also anticipated to grow at a moderate rate owing it to increase in awareness about lung management and lung cancers.

Lung Management Products Market: Key Players

Examples of some of the key players operating in the global lung management products market are Tri-anim Health Services, Vital Images, Medtronic, Koninklijke Philips N.V., MRS Systems, Inc., GE Healthcare, Medicoengineering d.o.o, Lungpacer Medical, Inc. and Phoenix Medical Systems (P) Ltd.

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

