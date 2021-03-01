Advancement in Technology foreseen to drive the global Pallet Wrappers Market

Pallet wrappers are used to wrap goods onto the pallet. Pallet wrappers are specialized wrapping machines used for picking and handling of pallet loads of random heights of variable weight. Packaging products are placed on the pallets and are wrapped firmly, so the goods remain in their position and not displace during the shipment. Manufacturers offer pallet wrappers by automation type such as automatic, semi-automatic and manual pallet wrappers. Automatic pallet wrappers are equipped with sensors that sense the height of load automatically, scale and package accordingly. The demand for automatic pallet wrappers is expected to increase in near future, to meet the needs of end-use packaging industries in terms of operability and functionality. Manufacturers of pallet wrappers operating in the global pallet wrappers market categorize the market on the basis of machine type, as pallet stretch wrappers and pallet shrink wrappers.

Pallet Wrappers Market: Drivers & Restraints

Manufacturers of pallet wrappers are integrating technologies that are equipped with a variety of innovative and new features to match the quality, standards and increase the throughput. End-use packaging industries such as food, beverages, electrical & electronics have installed pallet wrappers for packaging of products. Automation in the packaging industry reduces the labor cost and increases the packaging speed. Adoption of packaging machinery reduces the need for constantly finding and training a new workforce. The modern-day pallet wrappers are equipped with advanced sensors to detect the packaging load height and scales to determine load weight.

In 2017, a mobile pallet stretch wrapping machine called the Omni Motus was displayed at AUSPACK. This machine is designed to increase the warehouse productivity. This mobile pallet truck-type stretch-wrapping machine is battery-operated and has a rotary arm wrapping system to circle the pallet itself while applying the stretch film.

These innovations in pallet wrappers trigger the demand for the pallet wrappers in the global pallet wrappers market.

Despite the positive outlook, there are some factors affecting the growth of the global pallet wrappers market. One of the factors is the high operational cost and requirement of skilled labors. Furthermore, manufacturers having high volume output can afford pallet wrappers. However, it is not affordable to install pallet wrapper for small manufacturers having limited production. The global market for pallet wrappers is expected to have a positive outlook during the forecast period.

Pallet Wrappers Market: Segmentation

The global pallet wrappers market has been segmented on the basis of machine type, automation type, and end-use.

On the basis of machine type, global pallet wrappers market has been segmented as:

Pallet Stretch Wrappers

Pallet Shrink Wrappers

On the basis of automation type, global pallet wrappers market has been segmented as:

Automatic Pallet Wrappers

Semi-automatic Pallet Wrappers

Manual Pallet Wrappers

On the basis of end use, global pallet wrappers market has been segmented as:

Food Packaging

Agricultural Packaging

Chemical Packaging

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Packaging

Cosmetics & Personal care Packaging

Electrical & Electronics Packaging

Other Industrial Packaging

Pallet Wrappers Market: Regional Outlook

The global market for pallet wrappers has been segmented into seven regions, namely North America, Latin America, Western Europe, CIS & Russia, Asia Pacific, Japan, and Middle East & Africa. Among these, Asia Pacific is expected to be the dominant regional market for pallet wrappers owing to and increased demand from the packaging industry. CIS & Russia and Latin America are anticipated to expand at an above average growth during the forecast period.

Pallet Wrappers Market: Some of the Key Players

Examples of some of the key players operating in the global pallet wrappers market are Muller Load Containment Solutions, Hangzhou Youngsun Intelligent Equipment Co. Ltd., Arpac LLC, Fromm Packaging Systems, Inc., Phoenix Wrappers, Inc., SIAT S.p.A., Tosa s.r.l., Perks Engineering, Arpac LLC, Italdibipack S.p.A, and Robopac SPA, among others. Moreover, many local and small players are also expected to contribute to the growth of the global pallet wrappers market during the forecast period.

