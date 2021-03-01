LED street light drivers Market 2018 Recent Developments, Major Regions, Top Players, Opportunities in Future

CITY, Country, 2021-Mar-01 — /EPR Network/ —

With rapid technological advancements in lighting solutions, the demand for LED street light drivers is expected to surge. Also, various advantages of LED street light drivers, such as lower energy consumption, and longer life is also one of the major factors fuelling the growth of the LED street light drivers market. Innovative technologies in LED street light drivers are helping city planners and municipalities save money and energy. In addition, LED street light driver offers an opportunity for easy control. Therefore, the demand for LED street light drivers is growing in residential and industrial applications. Furthermore, with the increased demand for high-power semiconductors, the load on the power equipment has increased, and due to this, the need for semiconductor devices that can operate in a high-temperature and high-voltage environment is growing rapidly.

LED street light drivers have become the choice for most of the next-generation power semiconductor devices and high-temperature semiconductor devices and are quickly replacing the conventional incandescent bulbs. Lighting controllers are devices which assist in controlling lights via sensors and dimmers and these LED street light drivers are now widely used in commercial, industrial, and residential applications, to provide the right amount of light where and when it is needed. Furthermore, the growing demand for LED street light drivers to deliver advanced and better lighting services is fuelling the growth of the LED street light drivers market.

Request for Sample Report with Statistical Info:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=1325

Drivers

The increasing number of smart cities projects and on-going smart city projects in various countries around the world is the primary factor which is fuelling the growth of LED street light drivers market. Also, various countries are witnessing a drift towards rapid urbanization, and an increase in penetration towards the adoption of smart and intelligent technology solutions and due to this, the adoption of smart and intelligent technology solutions has increased the demand for LED street light drivers for better and advanced lighting infrastructure. Moreover, the demand for LED street light drivers is growing rapidly as these drivers are capable of providing efficient performance even in low maintenance.

Challenges

In the recent past, it has been observed that countries in various regions such as North America, Asia Pacific, and Western Europe are changing import tariffs and taxes imposed on electronic instruments and consumer electronic products, which is a factor affecting the sale of semiconductors and related electronic devices in these regions. Apart from this, lack of awareness towards the modern and smart lighting fixtures is also one of the factors which hampers the growth of the LED street light drivers market. Apart from this, high installation cost of LED street light is also hindering the growth of LED street light drivers market.

Request for TOC of this Report:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=T&rep_id=1325

Global LED Street Light Drivers Market: Segmentation

Segmentation of the LED street light drivers Market on the Basis of Type:

Isolated LED street drivers

Non-isolated LED street drivers

Segmentation of the LED Street Light Drivers Market on the Basis of Application:

LED street lamps

Tunnel lights

Flood lights

Others

Global LED Street Light Drivers Market: Competition Landscape

Key Players

Examples of some of the prominent players operating in the global LED street light drivers market are Fuhua Electronic Co. Ltd‎., Texas Instruments, ON Semiconductor, Diodes Incorporated, NXP Semiconductors, Analog Devices, Inc., STMicroelectronics, Infineon Technologies, ams AG, Taiwan Semiconductor, Renesas Electronic, and ROHM Semiconductor.

Global LED street light drivers Market: Regional Overview

Geographically, Asia Pacific is expected to be a large market for LED street light drivers due to the increasing demand for LED street light drivers in industrial, power, solar & wind sector for power applications and presence of various key players in the region. The demand for LED street light drivers in North America and Europe is expected to grow rapidly in the coming few years due to the increasing number of smart cities projects and development in lighting infrastructure of various countries in the regions such as the U.S., Germany, France, and the U.K. The LED street light drivers markets in Latin America and the MEA are also expected to witness high growth rates in the coming period due to the high adoption of LED street light drivers in various industrial and commercial applications.

Looking for Regional & Segment Analysis? Check here: (Ask Analyst)

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=1325

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Global LED street light drivers Market Segments

Global LED street light drivers Market Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2013 – 2017

Global LED street light drivers Market Size & Forecast 2018 to 2028

Supply & Demand Value Chain for LED street light drivers Market

Global LED street light drivers Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved in LED Street light drivers Market

LED street light drivers Market Solutions Technology

Value Chain of LED street light drivers Market

Global LED street light drivers Market Drivers and Restraints

Regional analysis for Global LED street light drivers Market includes

North America LED street light drivers Market US Canada

Latin America LED street light drivers Market Argentina Mexico Brazil Rest of Latin America

Western Europe LED street light drivers Market Germany France U.K. Spain Italy Nordic Benelux Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe LED street light drivers Market Poland Russia

SEA & Others of APAC LED street light drivers Market Australia and New Zealand (A&NZ) India ASEAN Rest of SEA & Others of APAC

Japan LED street light drivers Market

China LED street light drivers Market

Middle East and Africa LED Street light drivers Market GCC Countries North Africa South Africa Rest of MEA



The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

About Fact.MR

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates