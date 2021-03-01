Flat Top Grills Market (Opportunities, Challenges, Growth, Revenue) 2018 to 2028

The flat top grills are an essential cooking appliance used for numerous cooking techniques such as toasting, simmering, pan frying, grilling, baking and roasting among many other techniques. Flat top grills are available in a various number of burners such as two burner’s flat top grill, four burner’s flat top grill, and others at a large chain of sales channels. The economic cost of flat top grills as well as their numerous applications, is amplifying their demand in the global flat top grills market.

Global Flat Top Grills Market Segmentation

The flat top grills market can be segmented on product types, number of burners, material type, application and sales channel. On the basis of product types, flat top grills can be categorized into Portable and built in.

On the basis of number of burners, the market can be segmented into 1 burners, 2 burners, 4 burners and 6 burners. On the basis of material type, the market can be classified into steel, cast iron, stainless steel, aluminium, porcelain, metal, cast aluminium, and other material type. On the basis of application, the flat top grills market can be classified into commercial and residential.

On the basis of sales channel, the flat top grills market can be classified into direct sales, third party online sales, electronics chains, modern trade, company online channel, and speciality stores. Geographically, the global flat top grills market can be segmented into seven regions, namely North America, Latin America, Europe, CIS & Russia, Japan, Asia Pacific except Japan, and Middle East & Africa.

Global Flat Top Grills Market Key Players

Despite the concentration of players in North America and Europe, flat top grills manufacturers are primarily focusing on Asian countries, mostly India, China and the Middle East & African countries. These companies are continuously introducing innovations in flat top grills market. Some of the key market participants in the global flat top grills market are Camp Chef, Inc., Weber-Stephen Products LLC, Blackstone, Meadow Creek Welding, LLC, Traeger Pellet Grills, LLC, Nexgrill Industries, Inc. and other prominent players.

Regional analysis includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, BENELUX, Nordics)

Eastern Europe (Russia, Poland, CIS)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, South Korea)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, Iran, Israel)

