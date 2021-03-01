Baby Walkers Market : Big Players Focusing On Product Advancements For Business Expansion 2018 to 2028

With the slowdown in the world economic growth, the baby walkers market has maintained a relatively optimistic growth over the past five years.

Evolution in baby care products has been such that one product is replacing many products of similar or different functions due to the growing demand for multi-functionality. This has gained the consumers’ attention widely and has concurrently influenced their preferences and buying patterns.

Global Baby Walkers Market Segmentation

Baby walkers market includes the following segments:

The global baby walkers market can be segmented on the basis of product type as:

  • Standing walkers
  • Sit-in walkers
    • Traditional baby walkers
    • Musical and lighting baby walkers
    • Non-musical baby walkers
  • Other Product Types

The global baby walkers market can be segmented on the basis of material type as:

  • Plastic Baby Walkers
  • Wooden Baby Walkers
  • Alloy Baby Walkers
  • Other Material Types

The global baby walkers market can be segmented on the basis of age group as:

  • Under 8 Months
  • 8-10 Months
  • 10-12 Months
  • Other Age Groups

The global baby walkers market can be segmented on the basis of the price range as:

  • Low
  • Medium
  • High

The global baby walkers market can be segmented on the basis of sales channel as:

  • Modern Trade
  • Direct Sales
  • Specialty Store
  • Convenience Store
  • Departmental Store
  • Online Store
  • Other Sales Channels

The global baby walkers market can be segmented on the basis of the geographical region as

  • North America
  • Latin America
  • Europe
  • CIS & Russia
  • Japan
  • Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ)
  • Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Global Baby Walkers Market Regional Overview

The global baby walkers market is expected to witness profitable growth during the forecast period. The Europe region is expected to drive the growth of the global baby walkers market as the manufacturers are focusing highly on offering a product that is energy efficient, such as a baby walkers.

The European regulations drafted for baby care products are focusing on multi-functionality along with safety measures associated with baby walkers.

Global Baby Walkers Market Key Players

Some of the key players in the Baby Walkers market are

  • Dream On Me
  • Chicco
  • Kids II
  • Fisher-Price
  • Disney
  • Baby Trend
  • Brevi
  • Ferrari
  • Combi
  • Britax
  • Other Key Players

