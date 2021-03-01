Surgical Hand-Access Port Market : Industry Research, Growth Trends and Opportunities During 2018 to 2028

Surgical hand-access port acts as a gateway, and helps the surgeon to insert surgical instruments or hand at the site of surgery. Surgical hand-access port is majorly used in laparoscopic surgeries.

Minimal invasion surgery can be performed and peritoneal gas pressure can be maintained with the help of surgical hand-access ports. Surgical hand-access port leads to minimum gas leakage, helps to relieve trauma, protects the wound from exposure and further reduces the period of hospital stay.

Post-surgery site infections possess a great challenge to surgeons, which is nearly eliminated with the use of surgical hand-access port. Surgical hand-access ports have flexible sleeves that allow free and easy access to the surgeons.

Global Surgical Hand-Access Port Market: Segmentation

Tentatively, the global surgical hand-access port market is segmented by application and end users.

Based on application, the global surgical hand-access ports market is segmented as:

Colorectal procedures

Splenectomy

Nephrectomy by living donor

Gastric banding for morbid obesity individuals

Other surgeries

Based on end users, the global surgical hand-access ports market is segmented as:

Hospitals

Emergency Department

Surgical Clinics

Others

Global Surgical Hand-Access Port Market: Overview

The increasing number of procedures of hand-assisted laparoscopic surgery and dependence on surgical hand-access ports are factors expected to drive the growth of the global surgical hand-access ports market. Increment in donors of abdominal organs is also a factor driving the growth of the global surgical hand-access port market.

Global Surgical Hand-Access Port Market: Key Players

Examples of some of the key players operating in the global surgical hand-access port market are CONMED Corporation, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Ethicon US, LLC, Inomed Medizintechnik GmbH, Applied Medical Resources Corporation, Smith & Nephew plc, Cereus Holdings Limited, Dexterity Inc., and Advanced Surgical Concepts, among others.

The report covers an exhaustive analysis on:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

Regional analysis includes

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru, and Rest of Latin America)

Europe [EU -4 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain), BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden), Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep. etc.), Rest of Europe

CIS & Russia

Japan

APEJ (Greater China, India, S. Korea, ASEAN Countries and Rest of APEJ)

Middle East & Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Iran, Israel, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

