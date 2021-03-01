Soft Tissue Market 2018 Size, Revenue, Application, Types, Trends in Future, Scope to 2025

CITY, Country, 2021-Mar-01 — /EPR Network/ —

Soft tissue markers are important for the evaluation of aneuploidy, which includes fetal pyelectasis, thickened nuchal fold, echogenic intracardiac focus, choroid plexus cyst, ventriculomegaly or prostate, liver, pancreas, lung, and breast. Soft tissue markers can be detected by MRI, ultrasound and digital mammography imaging. Soft tissue markers are available in different types, i.e., metallic pellet, clips, hook wires, and radioactive seeds. Soft tissue markers are cylindrical in shape, which enables it to easily penetrate into the body with the help of a needle. Maximum soft tissue markers are made up of Gold as it is very less reactive and prohibit migration. Soft tissue markers are mostly used in Down syndrome and cancer treatment procedures. Soft tissue markers provide higher visibility, accuracy, greater stability in tissues. Soft tissue markers reduce bending problems associated with the injection process. Soft tissue markers can be delivered into the body through a needle, cannula or trocar. Soft tissue markers are less invasive for patients, with better contrast media, versatility and cost reduction.

Request for Sample Report with Statistical Info:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=1345

Soft Tissue Markers Market: Drivers and Restraints

The increasing application of diagnostic imaging is expected to drive the growth of the market. Rapid turnaround time and lower cost of the procedure as compared to conventional methods are factors also expected to fuel the growth of the soft tissue markers market. Soft tissue markers were designed for high reliability and robust materials which can be easily replaceable. The demand for Soft tissue markers is very high and the supply is very less from the soft tissue marker manufacturers. Soft tissue markers are usually seen in infants with chromosomal abnormalities and this can be detected during the second-trimester ultrasound. Soft tissue markers placed in the lung may have a complication called pneumothorax or collapsed lung and skin penetration, which can also cause infection. The restraining factors of the global soft tissue markers market are invasive nature of certain soft tissue markers, the high cost of gold and misplacement or migration to other body areas.

Request for TOC of this Report:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=T&rep_id=1345

Soft Tissue Markers Market: Segmentation

Tentatively, the soft tissue markers market can be segmented on the basis of material type, shape, and end users.

Based on the material type, the soft tissue markers market is segmented as:

Metallic pellet

Clips

Hook wires

Radioactive seeds

Based on shape, the soft tissue markers market is segmented as:

Spheres

Coils

Cylindrical

Based on end users, the soft tissue markers market is segmented as:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Radiology Centers

Endoscopy Facility

Soft Tissue Markers Market: Overview

According to the U.S. Small Business Administration survey in 2016, stereotactic breast biopsy is growing at a rate of 25% per year. Over 370,000 clips were deployed in the U.S. Soft tissue markers are economical and reliable. The maximum demand for soft tissue markers is from clinics and radiology centers. Awareness of this product across the globe is very less. The increasing number of patient visits for diagnostic imaging and the growing demand for soft tissue markers exhibits lucrative growth opportunities for the companies investing in the soft tissue markers market.

Looking for Regional & Segment Analysis? Check here: (Ask Analyst)

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=1345

Soft Tissue Markers Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global soft tissue markers market is segmented into regions, viz. North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific excluding Japan, and the Middle East and Africa. North America and Europe exhibit healthy growth in terms of revenue due to increased awareness of conducted diagnostic imaging as a part of the routine checkup. The lower cost of the procedure as compared to other alternative treatments and low risk associated with the procedure are the other factors boosting the growth of the soft tissue markers market in the regions. The developing cluster of the U.S and Asia is likely to gain momentum in late 2020.

Soft Tissue Markers Market: Key Players

Examples of some of the players identified in the soft tissue markers market are CIVCO Medical Solutions, Medtronic plc, Prince Izant Company, IZI Medical Products, Stellar Medical, JRT Associates, Sonavex, Kent Medical Devices, Inc., and Naslund Medical AB.

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, and inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness as per segment. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

About Fact.MR

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates