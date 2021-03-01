Lung Preservation Systems Market 2017-2025: Comprehensive Study Explores Huge Growth in Future | Worldwide Key Players

CITY, Country, 2021-Mar-01 — /EPR Network/ —

Lung preservation system is an electromechanical device system used in lung transplantation to preserve donor lung prior to transplantation. The system involves various electrical and mechanical components performing ventilation and perfusion using lung preservation solution. By perfusion and ventilation, the essential nutrient and oxygen is supplied to the donor lung. Lung preservation system offers constant monitoring and asses the lungs to ensure fittingness for transplantation, which give doctors an edge in preparing the procedure. The lung preservation systems plays a major role in vital organ preservation. Traditional lung preservation is performed by cold storage preservation, where the lungs are cooled and preserved in ice. The lung preservation systems gives advantage over traditional as it decreases the probability of lung damage by keeping the lungs nourished and warm throughout the transportation from donor to recipient site. Lung transplant is becoming the standard therapy for patients with irreversible respiratory failure. Hence, the lung preservation systems is emerging as the novel way for preserving the lung.

Lung Preservation Systems Market: Drivers and Restraints

The major driving factor for the growth of the lung preservation systems market is raising awareness for lung transplant surgeries in various lung-related diseases. As per the National Institutes of Health (NIH), almost 12 million of the total U.S. population are assumed to be living with Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), causing the highest number of respiratory failure. Hence, increasing prevalence of the chronic obstructive pulmonary disease is expected to drive the growth of the lung preservation system market. The lung preservation systems provides a greater edge over traditional cold storage preservation by reducing the lung damage, which is expected to bolster the growth of the lung preservation systems market. The advantages of lung preservation systems as such physiological monitoring, rapid blood oxygenation, warming, and pulsating flow is anticipated to expand the market for lung preservation systems. However, rigid regulatory guidelines coupled with high cost of equipment is projected to restrain the growth of the lung preservation systems market.

Lung Preservation Systems Market: Segmentation

The global lung preservation systems market can be segmented on the basis of modality, end user, and geography.

Based on modality, the global lung preservation systems market is segmented as:

Portable Devices

Standalone Devices

Based on the end user, the global lung preservation systems market is segmented as:

Hospitals

Emergency Department.

Others

Lung Preservation Systems Market: Overview.

The global lung preservation systems market is expected to show exponential growth as it offers great advancement over tradition cold storage preservation. Due to increasing demand for the more intensive care for the organ in the lung transportation form donor to recipient site. Specifically, portable lung preservation systems is anticipated to show higher growth rate. In the forthcoming years, the global lung preservation systems market is anticipated to witness the entry of new market players which would increase competition in the lung preservation systems market. Total respiratory failure is one of the most common reason for lung transplantation in the world. Hence, with the growing global population, predominantly adult and geriatric population who are more susceptible to have a lung disorders, the market for the lung preservation systems is expected to increase at an exponential rate. The recent FDA approval for first ever portable lung preservation system by TransMedics is expected to bring more competition in the market

Lung Preservation Systems Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global lung preservation systems market is segmented into North America, Latin America, CIS & Russia, Europe, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). North America is expected to be the dominant market in the global lung preservation systems market owing to greater healthcare spending and improving healthcare infrastructure. The lung preservation systems market in the Asia Pacific excluding Japan is expected to grow significantly due to the increasing healthcare spending and recent rise healthcare standards in China and India. Europe is anticipated to hold second large share in the global lung preservation systems market throughout the forecast period owning to the increased number of lung transplant.

Lung Preservation Systems Market: Key Players

The global market for lung preservation systems is consolidated with few number of market players. Examples of some of the key players operating in the global lung preservation systems market are TransMedics, Inc., XVIVO Perfusion, etc.

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

