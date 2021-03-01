Indicator Lights Market 2025 Evolution: Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin by 2025

CITY, Country, 2021-Mar-01 — /EPR Network/ —

Technological advancements, such as smart lights, LED innovations and high-efficient ballasts, are making the global indicator lights market more competitive than ever. Within the lighting industry, LED technology has become one of the driving forces behind new concepts and applications for indicator lights. These advancements are generating the demand for indicator lighting systems in indoor applications as well as in outdoor applications. Moreover, continuous growth in the population as well as modernisation is increasing the worldwide demand for indicator lights. In the recent past, it has been observed that favourable legislations of governments across the world have boosted the indicator lights market. The government in several countries, such as India, China, Germany, Japan, U.S., etc., are taking initiatives to develop smart city projects as well as smart transportation infrastructure. These government initiatives are anticipated to fuel the growth of the global indicator lights market.

Furthermore, increase in the adoption of indicator lights in several industry verticals, such as airlines, healthcare, automotive and railways, is generating the demand for advanced indicator lighting systems across the world. Moreover, increase in the usage of indicator lights for outdoor applications, such as roadways, traffic lights, tunnels and parking lots, is expected to create significant growth opportunities for the indicator lights market. In addition, increase in the adoption of next-generation indicator lights, which include emergency lights, traffic lights and those used in automobiles, are among key factors expected to boost the indicator lights market in the near future.

Indicator Lights market: Drivers and Challenges

The major growth drivers of the indicator lights market include rise in the demand for energy-efficient lighting systems in indoor and outdoor applications. Furthermore, increase in demand from the automotive industry is surging the global indicator lights market. Demand for smart lights in several industries is among key growth factors of the indicator lights market. In addition, a quantitative increase in smart city projects worldwide is projected to drive the global indicator lights market.

However, some of the major challenges faced by the indicator lights market are the decreasing costs of lights coupled with strict regulatory policies regarding conventional lighting and energy consumption. The growth of the indicator lights market is expected to fluctuate owing to the existence of different design standards. In parallel, worldwide financial uncertainty and macroeconomic situations, such as fluctuations in currency exchange rates and economic difficulties, are some of the major factors hampering the growth of the indicator lights market. Moreover, increased competition from alternative technologies as well as the complex structure of indicator lights is likely to limit the growth of the indicator lights market.

Indicator Lights market: Segmentation

The global indicator lights market can be segmented as follows:

Segmentation of the indicator lights market on the basis of installation type:

New Installation

Retrofit Installation

Segmentation of the indicator lights market on the basis of end-user:

Industrial

Commercial

Residential

Segmentation of the indicator lights market on the basis of application:

Indoor Applications

Outdoor Applications

Segmentation of the indicator lights market on the basis of vertical:

Automotive

Public Infrastructure

Healthcare

Others

Indicator Lights Market: Competition Landscape

Some of the major players in the global indicator lights market include Allen-Bradley (Rockwell Automation, Inc.); Baomain Electric Co., Ltd.; Chicago Miniature Lighting; Dialight; Jameco Electronics; JKL Components Corporation; Banner Engineering; Littelfuse, Inc.; GM Fleet; OMEGA Engineering and Bulgin Components.

Indicator Lights Market: Regional Overview

On the basis of geography, North America is the largest market for indicator lights due increasing demand for LED indicator lights and the local presence of key manufacturers. Asia Pacific and Europe are also expected to create potential growth opportunities for the indicator lights market owing to developments in the lighting infrastructure and the demand for energy-efficient lights in these regions. In addition, the unorganized market of indicator lights in China, Japan and India is creating a competitive environment for the global manufacturers of indicator lights. The demand for indicator lights has risen dramatically in past few years in the Middle East & Africa and Latin America regions due to an increase in the number of smart city projects.

