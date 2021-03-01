Nephrosclerosis Treatment Production on Halt Due to Factory Closures During Pandemic – Fact.MR Report

CITY, Country, 2021-Mar-01 — /EPR Network/ —

Nephrosclerosis is the hardening of the walls of small arteries and arterioles of the kidney. Nephrosclerosis is considered as a progressive renal impairment which is normally caused by chronic and poorly controlled hypertension. Nephrosclerosis is further classified into benign nephrosclerosis and malignant nephrosclerosis. Benign nephrosclerosis is a gradual and continuous deterioration of the renal arteries. Benign nephrosclerosis is observed in individuals over the age of 60 years. Benign nephrosclerosis rarely leads to renal failure. Whereas, malignant nephrosclerosis is an uncommon condition which occurs in 1 to 5% of patients with high blood pressure and occurs at a much faster rate. Nephrosclerosis symptoms include blood in the urine, impaired vision, loss of weight and accumulation of urea and other nitrogenous waste products in the blood. Nephrosclerosis treatment includes the elimination of infection, administration of antihypertensive drugs and other measures to relieve chronic renal failure. Diagnosis of nephrosclerosis includes the blood tests which determines the functioning of kidneys, urine analysis, kidney ultrasound, biopsy, kidney ultrasound and others. Nephrosclerosis treatment includes the usage of drugs which reduces the blood pressure. The nephrosclerosis treatment aims to normalize the blood pressure according to the international recommendations.

Nephrosclerosis Treatment Market: Drivers and Restraints

The increasing geriatric population and the rising prevalence of kidney disorders like diabetic neuropathy are the major factors driving the growth of the global nephrosclerosis treatment Market. Nephrosclerosis is considered as a major cause of renal insufficiency in Africans. Nephrosclerosis is very common among African-American as they are more genetically subjected to kidney damage which is caused by high blood pressure. Increasing number of clinical trials and rising awareness in low middle-income countries are factors which are further boosting the growth of the global nephrosclerosis treatment market. The incidence of nephrosclerosis is directly related to the incidence of high blood pressure throughout the population. However, lack of awareness regarding the end-stage renal failure in general population is expected to hamper the growth of the global nephrosclerosis treatment market during the forecast period. Furthermore, stringent approval process in low middle-income countries further restricts the growth of the global nephrosclerosis treatment market. Geographical expansion of key players is also expected to be a significant factor responsible for propelling the growth of the global nephrosclerosis treatment market.

Nephrosclerosis Treatment Market: Segmentation

The global nephrosclerosis treatment market can be segmented on the basis of treatment, distribution channel, and geography.

Based on treatment, the global nephrosclerosis treatment market is segmented into:

Beta-Blockers

ACE Inhibitors

Diuretics

Calcium Channel Blockers

Others

Based on distribution channel, the global nephrosclerosis treatment market is segmented into:

Hospitals Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Drug Stores

Online Pharmacies

Others

Nephrosclerosis Treatment Market: Overview

The global market for nephrosclerosis treatment is expected to witness a moderate growth rate over the forecast period. Nephrosclerosis is considered as a major cause of end-stage renal disease (ESRD). Primary factors responsible for the causes of nephrosclerosis are high blood pressure, atherosclerosis, blood supply disorders, the formation of blood clots that block the flow of blood to the entire or certain areas of the kidney, which can cause an organ infarction, and decrease in the elasticity of the kidney vessels. Based on nephrosclerosis treatment types, the global nephrosclerosis treatment market is segmented into beta-blockers, ACE inhibitors, diuretics, calcium channel blockers and others. The ACE inhibitor is usually recommended for nephrosclerosis and holds a significant market share in the global nephrosclerosis treatment market. Medications for nephrosclerosis treatment lowers the blood pressure and reduces the proteinurine which is required to protect the kidney function. In addition, medications of nephrosclerosis treatment are also useful to the vessels in the heart and reduce the risk of related diseases. Based on the distribution channels, the global nephrosclerosis treatment market is segmented into hospital pharmacy, drug stores, retail pharmacy, online pharmacy, and others. Hospital pharmacy is expected to hold the largest market share in the global nephrosclerosis treatment market.

Nephrosclerosis Treatment Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global nephrosclerosis treatment market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, CIS & Russia, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). North America is estimated to be the dominant market in the global nephrosclerosis treatment market due to the increasing prevalence of end-stage renal disease. Europe is expected to hold the second highest market share in the global nephrosclerosis treatment market throughout the forecast period due to rising awareness related to chronic kidney diseases. The nephrosclerosis treatment market in the Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at maximum CAGR, mostly due to the growing geriatric population and increasing healthcare facilities in the region. Latin America and the Middle East & Africa nephrosclerosis treatment markets are expected to witness delayed growth during the forecast period.

Nephrosclerosis Treatment Market: Key Players

Examples of some of the key players operating in the global nephrosclerosis treatment market are Merck Ltd., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Akorn, Inc., Pfizer Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, and others. To retain the market position in the global nephrosclerosis treatment market, leading market players of nephrosclerosis treatment are adopting new strategies and expanding their geographical presence.

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, and inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness as per segment. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

