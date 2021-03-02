Elite Online Publishing Announces Author Tonya L. Carter Achieved #1 National Bestseller with her new book “Take Your Turn”.

#1 National Bestselling Author Tonya L. Carter releases her book Take Your Turn!

#1 National Bestselling Author Tonya L. Carter releases her book Take Your Turn! with Success

Gainesville, VA, 2021-Mar-02 — /EPR Network/ — Author Tonya L. Carter joined the ranks of bestselling authors on Amazon with her New Book, Take Your Turn!: A Leadership Guide to Success for Young Women which was released Tuesday, February 16, 2021, by Amazon.com – the nation’s #1 place to buy books.

Elite Online Publishing Published, Promoted, and Reached #1 National Bestseller in SEVEN categories. Including Nonprofit Organizations & Charities, Nonprofit Management & Leadership, Teen & Young Adult Business & Economics eBooks, Teen & Young Adult Careers Nonfiction eBooks, Teen & Young Adult Girls & Women Issues Nonfiction eBooks, Teen & Young Adult Values & Virtues eBooks, and Teen & Young Adult Body, Mind & Spirit eBooks.

It’s Your Turn! Leaders are made within

When I was told at an early age that I couldn’t be an engineer because I was a girl, I started on a journey to prove the nay-sayers wrong. It lit a fire not only for me personally but drove my life’s work to develop others to achieve their potential, especially young women. This book is a positive guide for young women to equip themselves for future leadership roles by leveraging their strengths and practicing during the formative years of 13 – 18. What’s unique about the book are four things:

? It’s a leadership self-help book for teens

? The chapter topics of focus were decided through a survey of women reflecting on this age range (all generations represented)

? It’s interactive for readers with activities at the end of each chapter to practice what was learned

? A Facilitation Guide is available for parents, guardians, counselors, youth leaders, Sororities, etc. to lead guided discussions on each chapter topic

The storytelling style makes it a fun read, and readers can envision themselves as the protagonist in many of the shared real-life stories. Most of all, this book is a confidence builder during a time when it’s often most needed, in hope of spurring the reader to change the leadership landscape of the future. The message to these young women is to TAKE YOUR TURN!

About The Author

Tonya L. Carter is from Manassas, Virginia. She grew up in a family culture of helping others and continues to draw great satisfaction from it. After high school, her family pushed her to attend the United States Military Academy Preparatory School (USMAPS) in Fort Monmouth, New Jersey instead of The University of Virginia. She attended USMAPS to prove to her family that a career in the military wasn’t for her. Instead, it turned out to be the exact opposite. She loved it, thrived, and went to the United States Military Academy in West Point, New York the following year. Upon graduation, she was commissioned as an Army, Corps of Engineers officer. She married her college sweetheart, and they have three children. She served in the Army within the US and internationally for 11 years, leading teams of various sizes in the Active, Reserves, and National Guard components. She was then hired as an Engineer with General Motors (GM) as a Supervisor in manufacturing. While at GM for 13 years in Michigan, she discovered that her career passion was more on the people side of the business (training, coaching, advising, guiding, developing, team building, etc.) in order to help teams and organizations operate more effectively. She went back for her Master of Training and Development with a focus on Organizational Development at Oakland University in Rochester, Michigan to equip and hone the skills needed for this path and has been excited to work in the Human Resources (HR) field for over 20 years. She returned to the DC/Maryland/Virginia area in 2008 to be close to family, and now works as an HR Leader with her company, where she continues to learn, grow, and prepare for higher leadership roles. She particularly has a heart for investing in young women and saw this book as an opportunity to apply her leadership & developmental experience and education to reach out to help more of them as they start to make choices in the beginning of their adult lives.

To expand the sharing of her love of developing others and enhancing their leadership skills, Tonya opened A Pearl Plus Consulting Services, where PEARL stands for “Prepared, Equipped, And Ready to Lead”.

In her spare time, Tonya enjoys serving the community with her church, First Baptist Church of Manassas and her Sorority, Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., golfing, and reading. She also loves to travel, especially to warm climates.

Click Here to get your copy of her book Take Your Turn! Today.

Follow Tonya

APearlPlusConsulting.com

Facebook.com/APEARLPLUS

Twitter.com/apearlplus

Linkedin.com/in/tonya-carter

Linkedin.com/company/a-pearl-consulting

Watch the Video Trailer

About Elite Online Publishing

This book was published by Elite Online Publishing, the brand-building publisher – write, sell, & market your book online. Elite Online Publishing helps busy entrepreneurs, business leaders, and professionals create, publish, and market their book, to build their business and brand. They are passionate about future authors sharing their stories, knowledge, and expertise to help others. Educate, inspire, and motivate others by telling your story.

Learn more about Elite Online Publishing at EliteOnlinePublishing.com

A donation was made in Tonya L. Carter’s name on behalf of Elite Online Publishing to sponsor a child at the Barbara Bush Literacy Foundation—the child will receive 6 books of their choice provided by the foundation. An additional donation was made to the Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, providing an Imagination Library book to a child each month for 1 year!

Learn more about the Barbara Bush Literacy Foundation

Learn more about Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library

Media Contact:

Elite Online Publishing

Jenn Foster

63 East 11400 South #230, Sandy, UT 84070

(385) 645-4890

info@eliteonlinepublishing.com

eliteonlinepublishing.com