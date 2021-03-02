Hyperspectral Cameras Market SWOT, Industry Analysis & Forecast till 2031

Global Hyperspectral Cameras Market: Overview

Hyperspectral cameras are the advanced camera technologies that process and evaluate the information at various light wavelengths on the electromagnetic spectrum and captures high quality three-dimensional and high-resolution images using hyperspectral imaging technologies. The hyperspectral cameras are used in multiple industries that include security & defense, medical imaging, forgery detection, mining, agriculture, public safety, healthcare and food processing industries. Nowadays, hyperspectral cameras are also capable of identifying the existence of oil or impurities in water.

The latest hyperspectral cameras capture the full electromagnetic spectrum. With the help of computational research, hyperspectral imaging can be constructed from the standard RGB color model that is used in regular cameras. Hyperspectral cameras collect detailed information from across the electromagnetic spectrum as compared to traditional cameras and are widely used in industrial applications.

Manufacturers of hyperspectral cameras are focused on manufacturing an advanced hyperspectral camera that can be used for smaller applications, such as quality control in wineries, and quality inspection in food processing and recycling industry. Hyperspectral camera imaging technology is rapidly becoming a vital tool for analyzing and monitoring the material samples in chemical and other industries. The airborne hyperspectral cameras are used mainly for environmental monitoring and research. Hyperspectral cameras are used in benchtop, outdoor and airborne scanning systems.

The key vendors in the hyperspectral cameras market are focused on differentiated offerings and expansion of product portfolio to enhance their geographic presence in the hyperspectral cameras market. The hyperspectral cameras manufacturers are aiming at product launch strategy that will help them to increase their foothold in the hyperspectral cameras market. Therefore, the introduction of innovative hyperspectral cameras and rise in the application of hyperspectral cameras in environmental monitoring and precision agriculture are the key factors that are expected to boost the growth of the hyperspectral cameras across the globe.

Global Hyperspectral Cameras Market: Dynamics

Low power consumption and minimal heat dissipation are the key benefits of hyperspectral cameras that are boosting the growth of the hyperspectral cameras market. Also, the lightweight and compact design of hyperspectral cameras is driving the growth of the hyperspectral cameras market.

However, the high implementation cost can be a restraining factor that can hamper the growth of the hyperspectral cameras market.

The growing trend towards the usage of mobile hyperspectral cameras for various applications is creating growth opportunities for the key manufacturers in the hyperspectral cameras market.

Global Hyperspectral Cameras Market: Segmentation

Segmentation Overview

The hyperspectral cameras market can be segmented on the basis of type, end user and region. The oil immersed hyperspectral cameras is most widely used for power distribution systems in substations.

Segmentation of the Hyperspectral Cameras Market Based on Type:

Short-wavelength Infrared (SWIR) Hyperspectral Camera

Mid-wavelength Infrared (MWIR) Hyperspectral Camera

Long-wavelength Infrared (LWIR)

Segmentation of the Hyperspectral Cameras Market Based on Application:

Food Sorting & Quality Grading

Precision Agriculture

Public Safety

Remote Sensing

Pharmaceutical Defect Inspections

Security & Forgery Detection

Environmental Monitoring

Defense

Others

Global Hyperspectral Cameras Market: Competition Landscape

Examples of some of the key players in the global hyperspectral cameras market include Specim Spectral Imaging Ltd, FLIR Integrated Imaging Solutions, Inc., Tattile s.r.l., CI Systems, XIMEA GmbH, HinaLea Imaging, Sinsil International, Imec, Resonon, etc.

