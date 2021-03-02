Handheld RFID Readers Market SWOT, Industry Analysis & Forecast till 2031

Handheld RFID Readers Market is expected to Grow Exponentially with an Upper Single Digit Growth Rate

The organizations are increasingly focusing on adopting systems that can increase their overall business efficiency. They are consistently moving towards systems and software that can increase their mobility and enhance throughput. The significant adoption of RFID tags and increasing need for mobility has led to the significant adoption of Handheld RFID Readers. Handheld RFID Readers are handheld devices that are used to interrogate an RFID tag. The reader’s antenna emits radio waves to communicate with radio tags. The handheld RFID readers are widely used across warehouses in order to manage inventory and operations related to orders.

Vendors in the handheld RFID readers market are focusing on the integration of cloud-based network to provide its end-users with centralized management and low cost of deployment. Increasing application of handheld RFID readers in the automotive and manufacturing sector is one of the key trends in handheld RFID readers market.

Handheld RFID Readers Market: Drivers and Restraints

The handheld RFID readers are compact, and lightweight solutions that are widely used for inventory cycle counts, the order receiving, picking and fulfillment. The handheld RFID readers also help in increasing the efficiency and productivity of the warehouse by providing product receiving, shelf restocking and other features. Such factors are significantly driving the adoption of handheld RFID readers in the market. The handheld RFID readers provide high data security by eliminating any interferences or connection losses. The handheld RFID readers also provide high performance by reading high volume RFID tags. Such factors are furthermore driving the adoption of handheld RFID readers in the market.

The handheld RFID readers are sometimes unreliable. The handheld RFID readers are unable to scan materials such as metal and water. The handheld RFID readers can also pick up multiple signals for different tags at the same time, which may cause tag collision leading to malfunctioning. Such factors are hampering the adoption of handheld RFID readers in the market. The handheld RFID readers come with various security and privacy concerns such as side channel attacks. The handheld RFID readers are also difficult to operate and requires users to avail training services. Such factors are further hampering the growth of handheld RFID readers market.

Handheld RFID Readers Market: Segmentation

The handheld RFID readers market can be categorized on the basis of frequency, communication type and industry verticals. The demand for ultra-high frequency handheld RFID readers is expected to rise exponentially since its high-frequency range allows users to read more RFID tags in one go. On the basis of communication type, the demand for Wi-Fi handheld RFID Reader is expected to grow since this technology increases the mobility of handheld devices. On the basis of industry verticals, the demand for handheld RFID readers is increasing in retail sectors since it provides simplified supply chain and inventory management.

Handheld RFID Readers market can be segmented on the basis of frequency:

Low Frequency handheld RFID readers

High Frequency handheld RFID readers

Ultra High Frequency handheld RFID readers

Handheld RFID Readers market can be segmented on the communication type:

Wi-Fi

Ethernet

Others

Handheld RFID Readers market can be segmented on the basis of industry verticals:

Logistics and Transportation

Aerospace and Defense

Automotive

Retail

Agriculture

Healthcare

Government

Others

Handheld RFID Readers Market: Competitive Landscape

Examples of some of the key players operating in the Handheld RFID Readers market are Invengo Information Technology Co. Ltd., Alien Technology, GAO RFID Inc., Zebra Technologies, CipherLab, Impinj, Inc., Xerox Corporation, Datalogic SPA, Honeywell International Inc., and Unitech Limited.

