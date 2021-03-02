Non-meat Ingredients Market: Upcoming Demand, Growth Analysis & Forecast 2031

Non-meat ingredients market to register over 3% growth during the forecast period

While the demand for processed meat has up-scaled in the recent past, it has translated into the demand surge of several other associated products that completes this supply chain. Non-meat ingredients is one such go-along product that are used in meat processing. The global non-meat ingredients market has been growing at a low single digit growth, while the market in developing countries are registering a higher growth.

The developed countries already have a large market for non-meat ingredients as they have been early adopters. However, the growth in demand for non-meat ingredients in the developing countries has been outpacing that of their developed counterparts, which is due to surge in the disposable income.

Non-meat ingredients market thrives with the surge in demand for appealing meat products,

Meat products with additional attributes, such as unique sensory characteristics, attract more customers. This has escalated the demand for non-meat ingredients globally. Non-meat ingredients add color and texture to the meat products, thus making them more appealing, thus increasing their salability. The up-scaled living standard of the population in the emerging countries have been acting as a catalyst for the processed meat products as well as non-meat ingredients. The demand for meat products in forms such as fresh processed, raw-cooked, pre-cooked, raw fermented sausages, or cured and dried, have increased, thus passing on the benefits to the non-meat ingredients as well.

Binders generates highest revenues in the non-meat ingredients market

Non-meat ingredients can be broadly categorized as chemical substances, those having plant origin, and ones sourced from animals. The key chemical substances that are used as non-meat ingredients include salt, nitrite, ascorbic acid, phosphates, and chemical preservatives. The non-meat ingredients sourced from plants includes isolated soy protein and wheat gluten. While, the non-meat ingredients of animal origin includes milk caseinate, gelatin etc.

The key types of non-meat ingredients include binders, extenders and fillers, coloring agents, flavoring agents, salts and preservatives, and others. Binders are the preferred non-meat ingredient, while the demand for coloring agents have been witnessing higher growth. Beef dishes is the key meat type where non-meat ingredients are used. While the demand of non-meat ingredients has also been increasing in other meat dishes such as pork, goat, lamb, and poultry.

Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest non-meat ingredient revenues

Asia-Pacific owing to its large population, has been the largest revenue generator in the non-meat ingredients market. The demand in Asia-Pacific has also been growing at the fastest pace, owing to the fast-paced growth in urbanization and protein based foods. It is projected that by the end of the forecast period, Asia-Pacific will account for a lion’s share of the global non-meat ingredients market. Europe stands as the second largest market for non-meat ingredients.

Non-meat ingredients showcases a fairly competitive market structure

Non-meat ingredients market is fairly competitive, with moderate numbers of players competing at global level. The competition in non-meat ingredients market is expected to grow more intense in the years to come. The non-meat ingredient market is moderately capital intensive due to which the entry barrier is also medium. However, with the present market growth, it is less likely that the non-meat ingredients market will flock with several new entrants.

Some of the key providers of non-meat ingredients include E.I. du Pont De Nemours and Company, Kerry Group Plc, Associated British Foods Plc, Wiberg GmbH, Proliant non-meat Ingredients, Campus SRL, Wenda Ingredients, Advanced Food Systems, Inc., Aliseia SRL, and Redbrook Ingredient Services Limited. It has been observed that the larger players such as Du Pont and Kerry Group are mostly focusing on product development and research and development, while some of the regional players are planning to expand geographically.

