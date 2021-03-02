InnoServ Group gets funding from Ganesh Natarajan-led 5F World

2021-03-02

Pune, India, 2021-Mar-02 — /EPR Network/ — InnoServ Group has raised an undisclosed amount from 5F World, whose founder—IT industry veteran Ganesh Natarajan—will join the digitisation firm’s advisory board.

As part of its growth strategy, InnoServ aims to strengthen its capabilities across digital stack, according to a statement. The company is strongly focused on building communities and media platforms in academia, healthcare, human resources, global entrepreneurship, and sales and marketing. Founded in 2013, InnoServ Group employs over 130 professionals and has offices in Pune, Bengaluru, Delhi and Dubai.

“Over the last eight years, Innoserv has rapidly grown to emerge as among the leading digital consulting firms in India. Strengthening leadership and global expansion are the two key focus areas we the group looks to scale even further and expand into related areas,” Ramachandran Gopalakrishna, chairman of Innoserv Group, said in the statement.

He said that the investment and Natarajan joining board is a shot in the arm for the group. “We look forward to his advice and guidance in our leap to the next phase of growth.”

Rahul Jain, managing director of InnoServ Group, said Natarajan’s advice will be valuable as the company looks at series A growth capital to fuel its aggressive growth and global expansion plans.

