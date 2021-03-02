Float Switch Sensor Market – Growth, Latest Trend & Forecast 2031 | SMD Fluid Controls, Hamilton Electronics, Madison Company

The global demand for float switch sensors experienced a minor slowdown in the pandemic in 2020 due to shut-down of production hubs and other trade barriers. However the situation is getting stabilized in 2021 and the manufacturers are bringing updated products and services to catch global attention.In 2021, rising usage in process industries along with the use of IoT solutions is likely to add faster progress in the forthcoming years. Healthcare, aerospace, defense, construction and mining industries are among the industrial sectors highly opting for such level sensors.

Leading vendors like Ametek Corporation, Vega Corporation, Madison, Savolite, Deeter Electronics, Hamilton Electronics and SMD Fluid Controls are spending in research and development projects and technological advancements to bring innovation for attracting customers in 2021.

For instance, Ametek Corporation introduced ‘Model 575’, a submersible level transmitter on August 2020. It is a hydrostatic product for quick andreliable level measurement suitable for different level monitoring needs including lift stations, inventory tank measurements, ponds, lakes, rivers, landfills, reservoirs or other kind of water treatment facility including power plants, steel mills, mines, refineries, municipal water and wastewater treatment facilities. The model indicates the measurement level by continuously measuring hydrostatic level pressure via its sensing element and transmitted by a 4-20 mA signal. This design is providing excellent linearity and repeatability, low hysteresis and long term stability to the users in 2021.

What are Float Switch Sensors?

Float switch sensors, equipped with reed switch technology, provide accurate measure of liquid level height in containers. To comply with the dimensions of the containers, float switch sensors come up with field-adjustable stem lengths, eliminating the need to employ multiple sensors. Furthermore, float switch sensors, such as ultrasonic sensors, are highly suitable in the areas where monitoring of every intermediate level of containers is paramount.

Additional incorporation of side mount in float switch sensors is finding its use in compact settings. The magnet located in the system actuates the reed contact after reaching a specified level. Side mounts in float switch sensors are made up of teflon to enable operation in high-viscosity or contaminated liquids. Float switch sensors ensure better durability by housing the switch, thereby preventing it from direct contact with the liquid.

The floating switches in float switch sensors confine their operation to chemical environments where industrial mixers or agitators are absent, while their rigid cousins can be employed in extreme levels of the tank to avoid damages due to industrial mixers. Availability of two mounting options allow reversible switching function, making the installation straightforward and cost-efficient. Furthermore, reduced water and power consumption of float switch sensors are set to be the goldmines of growth.

Reliability and flexibility in detecting level of liquid such as oil within a container or a tank has remained instrumental in driving the adoption of float switch sensors, in a bid to enhance quality of the respective application they are used in. For instance, the food and beverage manufacturing has always been under pressure to deliver products to meet consumer requirement and pass inspections of concerned authorities. Float switch sensor plays a vital role in maintaining liquid level in tanks to avoid improper formulation and overflow, thereby keeping the ingredients at suitable temperatures during the production process. In addition, float switch sensor being a cost efficient solution, it has witnessed significant proliferation across industrial applications including oil and gas, chemical processing and water treatment plants, to name a few.

Global Float Switch Sensor Market Dynamics

Increasing demand for float switch sensors from the food and beverage industry and the petrochemical industry is anticipated to be a major driving factor. Moreover, float switch sensors limit the waste of electricity and water and are easy to install. These factors are expected to drive the boost sales of float switch sensors during the assessment period. In addition, the different benefits of float switch sensors, such as power saving, automatic operation and reliable electronic design is becoming an appealing factor for many end-users.

Lack of awareness regarding several different applications is expected to be a deterrent to the growth of the float switch sensor market over the forecast period.

Segmentation

By type, key segments include,

Vertical Switches Top Mounted Bottom Mounted

Horizontal Switches

Custom Multi-level Switches

By material, key segments include,

Stainless Steel Float Switches Sensors

Plastic Float Level Switches Sensors

Miniature Stainless Steel Float Switches Sensors

By application, key segments are,

Food & Beverage

Chemical Processing

Water Treatment Plant

Petrochemical

Shipbuilding

Aircraft and Aerospace

Competitive Lanscape

Examples of some of the market participants identified across the value chain include:

SMD Fluid Controls

Hamilton Electronics

Madison Company

MATelec Australia

FPI Sensors

Cynergy Components

Savolite

Deeter Electronics Ltd.

Gems Sensors

S.R.I. Electronics

