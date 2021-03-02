Thermoelectric Refrigerator Market- Opportunities, Challenges, Growth, Revenue

Thermoelectric refrigerators, the cooling systems that work based on the Peltier effect—creating heat flux between the junctions of two types of materials—have a much smaller coefficient of performance as compared to the conventional compressor-style refrigerators, especially when the cooling capacity is large. Nevertheless, owing to the small size of cooling units, their silent nature, the absence of any moving parts in them or any gases or liquids, and their long life, thermoelectric refrigerators are used in a vast set of applications.

Thermoelectric Refrigerators in Medical Science Applications

In the field of medical science, refrigerators are employed to cool specimens or samples for the purpose of preservation. These include refrigeration units to store blood products such as blood plasma, and several other pharmaceutical or medical supplies such as vaccines. Reliability and hygiene are among top considerations while procuring refrigerators for the aforementioned applications.

Problems incurred in transportation of these perishable pharmaceutical components has led to the adoption of portable refrigeration systems, where thermoelectric refrigerators have gained paramount importance. This niche concept of refrigeration enables leveraging waste electricity for efficient cooling, thereby playing a vital role in catering current fossil fuel depletion challenges.

Combination of TER with Other Systems to Attain Better COP

Developments in thermoelectric refrigeration system over the years has made technology a novel and better alternative to conventional refrigeration systems. Several research & development activities have been carried out by researchers worldwide for making enhancements in coefficient of performance (COP) of thermoelectric refrigerators. For example, researchers from the Universidad Pública de Navarra have developed a thermoelectric domestic refrigerator, with its cooling system comprising two equal thermoelectric components.

Each of these components comprise a Peltier module with its cold side connected to two-phase & capillary lift thermosyphon (TPM), and the hot side to two-phase & natural convection thermosyphon (TSV). By leveraging a computational model for simulating and designing this thermoelectric refrigerator, and carrying out experimental optimization phase of thermosyphons, the electric power consumption was reduced. Moreover, incorporation of the two-phase thermosyphons in thermoelectric refrigerator enabled enhancement of COP by 66%. Such thermoelectric refrigerators can be of high use for consumers in developing countries where cost of electricity are relatively higher.

Development of Smart, Eco-Friendly Refrigerators for Rural Areas

Complications related to the disposal of hydro chlorofluoro carbons (HCFCs) and chlorofluoro carbons (CFCs) have led adoption of conventional energy sources in refrigeration systems, in a bid to reduce environmental degradation. With abundant availability of solar energy, thermoelectricity is being leveraged for generating power for heating and cooling applications. Recently, researchers from SB Jain Institute of Technology, Management and Research (SBJITMR) have demonstrated an innovative, eco-friendly, and smart thermoelectric refrigeration system that is solar-powered.

