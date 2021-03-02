Mattress Market Study including Growth Factors, Types and Application by regions from 2021 to 2025

Felton, Calif., USA, Mar. 02, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

In line with the report published by the experts in 2018, the scope of the global Mattress Market was appreciated at US$ 27.5 billion. It is estimated to grow by a CAGR of 6.7% during 2019 to 2025 to touch US$ 43.2 billion by the completion of forecast period.

The gush in home possessions, which is approximately 69.6% all over the world together with increasing per head earnings is likely to power the demand for the mattresses during the period of forecast. Increasing demand from the subdivision of real estate to help the housing necessities has headed to a rise in sale of home-based furnishings for example bed linen, pillowcases and mattresses. As a consequence, increasing the demand for the product. One of the most important reasons motivating the global mattress industry is progress of the hospitality and healthcare businesses.

Augmented occurrences of back problems instigated mostly by way of painful sleeping surfaces are expected to perform an important part in the development of specialty mattresses for example foam-based, airbed and waterbed. These are mostly used by innovative hospitals, together with modernized old healthcare organizations, that have backed considerably to the demand for these types to deliver comfort to all type of patients and the concierges. The innerspring type is reasonably priced and easily available. It will boost up the demand all over the world. In 2018, it had a market share of 32.5%.

In the subdivision of commercial usage, the hotels are the foremost end users of mattresses. As compare to residential users, the hotels change it more frequently. Normally, domestic users use their mattresses for 9-10years and then change it. However, for the subdivision of hospitality it takes all-out 5-6 years to change their mattresses. Therefore, the commercial sector is estimated to grow by a CAGR of 7.1% during the period of forecast as equated to the subdivision of domestic use.

Some of the important companies for mattress market are: McRoskey Mattress Company, Southerland Inc., Serta Inc., Simmons Bedding Company LLC, Kings down Inc., Corsicana Mattress Company, Rely on Limited, Tempur Sealy International Inc., Sleep Number Corporation and Spring Air International.

By Region the global mattress industry can be classified as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa. With reference to price, the Asia Pacific market is projected to increase by a CAGR of 7.3% during the period of 2019 to 2025. Owing to the arrival of brands similar to Kurl-On, Stearns & Foster and Dunlop, the demand in the market is expected to increase, all over the world, particularly for the subdivision of latex and innerspring. Due to the huge population in the nation states similar to China, India and Sri Lanka, Asia Pacific is between the biggest customers for the product. In this manner heading to the better demand for the product.

