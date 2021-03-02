Facial Bone Contouring Market Explosive Factors of Revenue by Key Vendors Size, Demand, Development Strategy, Future Trends

Facial bone contouring is a procedure performed to improve the bone structure of the face. The bone structure of the face should be improved so that it can have a better aesthetic appearance. Facial bone contouring procedure is used to reduce the deformities present in the face and also to improve the shape and aesthetic structure of the face. Facial deformities such as facial nerve injury and facial jawline asymmetry can be treated with the help of facial bone contouring procedures. Facial bone contouring procedures are also used improve the shape of the chin. Other facial issues include square jaw, weak chin, asymmetrical mouth, asymmetrical shape of the mouth, flaring cheeks. These issues can be resolved through facial bone contouring surgical procedures.

From the past few years, various surgical methods have been introduced for cosmetic purposes. Devices such as pre-bent plates and double bladed saws are used to perform the facial bone contouring surgical procedures. The use of pre-bent plates and double bladed saws to perform malarplasty reduction, reduces the chances of technical faults during post-operative asymmetry contour of the cheekbone. Efforts by the surgeon to avoid chances of human error and complications is the key factor to achieve satisfactory results.

Facial Bone Contouring Market: Drivers and Restraints

Patients are emphasizing on improvements of facial deformities such as facial jawline asymmetry, chin deformation, asymmetrical shape of the mouth. This is a major factor expected to drive the growth of the market over the forecast period. Increase in research and developmental activities in the area of cosmetics is also projected to drive the growth of the market. The number of facial aesthetic surgeries has increased, which is expected to boost the growth of the facial bone contouring market. Post-procedure complications such as swelling, bleeding, infection, and seroma are factors expected to hinder the growth of the facial bone contouring market.

Facial Bone Contouring Market: Segmentation

Tentatively, the global facial bone contouring market can be segmented on the basis of product type, procedure type, end user and geography.

Based on product type, the global facial bone contouring market is segmented as: Maxillofacial Plate and Screw Fixation Contourable Mesh Bone Graft Substitutes Craniomaxillofacial distraction Systems Cranial Flap Fixation Systems Temporomandibular Joint Replacement Systems

Based on procedure type, the global facial bone contouring market is segmented as: Jaw Bone Reduction Jaw Line Contouring Reduction Malarplasty Mandibular Angleplasty Chin Advancing Surgery V-Line Surgery Double jaw surgery Rhinoplasty

Based on end user, the global facial bone contouring market is segmented as: Hospitals Beauty Clinics Plastic Surgery Centers Others

Facial Bone Contouring Market: Overview

Increasing disposable income, technological advancements are some of the factors which are responsible for the growth of the global market. In the recent years, facial bone contouring has gained a lot of attention and popularity among health care providers and women. However, high cost associated with facial bone contouring is projected to hamper the growth of the global facial bone contouring market.

Facial Bone Contouring Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global facial bone contouring market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, CIS & Russia, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan and the Middle East & Africa (MEA). North America is expected to be the dominant regional market for facial bone contouring, followed by Europe, due to increased spending on cosmetic plastic surgeries. According to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS), Americans spent more than US$ 16 Bn on cosmetic plastic surgeries in 2016. The facial bone contouring market in Asia Pacific excluding Japan is expected to grow at the high CAGR during the forecast period and is projected to be a profitable market for new emerging players in the facial bone contouring market. Facial bone contouring procedures are highly popular among Asian population, especially in women. In Asia, mandibular angleplasty and reduction malarplasty are common facial contouring procedures performed independently. However, the market for facial bone contouring in Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa regions are estimated to show a stagnant growth over the forecast period.

Facial Bone Contouring Market: Key Players

Examples of some of the key players operating in the global facial bone contouring market are Stryker Corporation, DePuy Synthes Companies, Zimmer Biomet, Osteomed, Medtronic plc, Smith & Nephew Plc, Wright Medical Group N.V., NuVasive, Inc., Baxter International, Inc., and KLS Martin Group, among others.

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on: Market Segments Market Dynamics Market Size Supply & Demand Current Trends/Issues/Challenges Competition & Companies involved Technology Value Chain

Regional analysis includes North America (U.S., Canada) Latin America (Mexico, Brazil) Europe (Germany, Italy, U.K, Spain, France, Nordic countries, Rest Of Europe) CIS & Russia Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (China, India, Australia & New Zealand) Japan Middle East and Africa (GCC, S. Africa, Rest Of MEA)

Report Highlights: Detailed overview of parent market Changing market dynamics in the industry In-depth market segmentation Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value Recent industry trends and developments Competitive landscape Strategies of key players and products offered Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth A neutral perspective on market performance Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint.

