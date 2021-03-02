Carton Erecting Machinery Market 2018 Global Industry Demand, Sales, Suppliers, Analysis and Forecasts to 2025

CITY, Country, 2021-Mar-02 — /EPR Network/ —

Carton erecting machinery is widely used in the packaging industry to amplify the production of the packaging formats. With the increase in adoption of ‘on-the-go food’ consumption in the developed countries, the demand for carton erecting machinery is expected to go up. The production of carton erecting machinery was dominated by countries like Germany, Japan, and the U.S.A. However, over the years the percentage has shifted in favor of the Asia Pacific regions. Currently, India and China house the key manufacturers in the global carton erecting machinery market. With the rapid increase in global demand for effective packaging, the key challenge for brand and contract manufacturers would be to ensure secure packaging of goods. This prominent factor has led to an increase in the demand for carton erecting machinery. With the increase in the use of the steel material for carton erecting machinery has increased the speed of the paper box packaging resulted in saving the labor cost of the manufacturers. Therefore, the outlook for the global carton erecting machinery market is expected to remain largely positive during the forecast period.

Carton Erecting Machinery: Dynamics

The rise in demand for protective packaging solutions in various end-use industries including cosmetics, food & beverages, and consumer electronics has fuelled the requirement of carton erecting machinery. The emergence of automation and advanced robotics has boosted the growth of the global carton erecting machinery market. Apart from this, the growing demand for corrugated material in industrial packaging has positively affected the growth of the global carton erecting machinery market. The focus of key manufacturers and brands is on adopting packaging solutions that can maximize output with minimum operator intervention. Therefore, the demand for carton erecting machinery is expected to witness an increase during the forecast period. Government and other regulatory bodies augment the use of paper packaging and immense spending of the resources on research and development boost the innovation capacity for case erectors manufacturers. The global carton erecting machinery market is expected to witness lucrative growth opportunities in the Asia Pacific region during the forecast period.

Global Carton Erecting Machinery: Segmentation

Globally, the carton erecting machinery market has been segmented on the basis of product type, erecting speed, and end-use industry.

On the basis of the product type, the global carton erecting machinery market is segmented into:

Semi-automatic carton erecting machinery

Automatic carton erecting machinery

On the basis of the erecting speed, the global carton erecting machinery market is segmented into:

< 50 pieces per minute

50- 100 pieces per minute

100- 150 pieces per minute

> 150 pieces per minute

On the basis of end-use industry, the global carton erecting machinery market is segmented into:

Food & Beverages

Personal Care & Cosmetics

Electrical & Electronics

Others

Global Carton Erecting Machinery: Regional Outlook

Among all the regions, North American carton erecting machinery market is expected to dominate the global carton erecting machinery market, owing to the high consumption of ready-to-eat food in the region. The Asia Pacific carton erecting machinery market and the Western Europe carton erecting machinery market is expected to create significant demand for global carton erecting machinery, followed by Latin America. CIS and Russia, the Middle East & Africa, and Japan carton erecting machinery are expected to contribute significantly to the global carton erecting machinery market during the forecast period.

Global Carton Erecting Machinery: Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global carton erecting machinery market are Humboldt Verpackungtechnik GmbH, Wayne Automation Corporation, AB Sealer, Inc., AB Sealer. Inc, Wexxar Packaging, Inc, WestRock Company, Marq Packaging Systems, Combi Packaging LLC, Arpac LLC, Hamrick Manufacturing & Services, and FILSILPEK Solutions Pvt Ltd. Many more local and unorganized players are expected to contribute to the global carton erecting machines market during the forecast period.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market, and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geography, product type, erecting speed and end use industry.

