Scrubber Dryer Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Application In North America Region

A scrubber dryer is considered to be the ideal floor cleaner for any hard floor. The scrubber dryer is used for the maintenance cleaning and deep cleaning. The scrubber dryer is designed to perform different kinds of cleaning jobs simultaneously. It conducts the scrubbing, cleaning and drying with a rotary cleaning machine and vacuum. As the machine goes forward, it releases the solution into the brushes, which in turn, picks any dirt from your floor. The squeegee then picks up the leftover detergent at the back of the machine. Scrubber dryer may be battery operated or with a power cord. The cleaning capacity of scrubber dryers makes it quite suitable for public and commercial areas with heavy human traffic. The use of the scrubber dryer delivers the easier cleaning and quicker dry process. The floor will clean and dry immediately, allowing people to walk over instantly. The advancement in the technologies and renovation of the old product and the government regulations for cleanliness drives the need for global scrubber dryer market.

Scrubber Dryer Market Dynamics

The key driver for the market growth of the scrubber dryer is the growing infrastructure. The scrubber dryer has its vast application in heavy human traffic areas. The scrubber dryer has multiple benefits, it is incredibly efficient and uses easy method for cleaning. It saves enormous amounts of time and effort against the traditional bucket method of cleaning. The adoption of the scrubber dryer is gaining pace in commercial and residential sectors, which will increase its demand in the coming years owing to the increment in sales and market for the scrubber dryer. Increasing adoption of the scrubber dryer in the industrial field enhance the demand of scrubber dryer in the market owing to increase the growth avenues from global scrubber dryer market.. The scrubber dryer decreases the labor cost and is also time saving, hence more preferable in industrial sector. Another factor driving the market for scrubber dryer market is the government regulations regarding cleanliness, which is likely to increase the demand for scrubber dryer in the market. The factor hindering the growth of the scrubber dryer market is its maintenance cost is comparatively higher, so are less favored by middle class consumer.

Scrubber Dryer Market- Regional Analysis

In terms of regional demand, the scrubber dryer market can be segmented into seven regions, which include North America, Latin America, Europe, CIS & Russia, Japan, APEJ (Asia Pacific except Japan) and the Middle East and Africa. The demand for scrubber dryers is increasing in the regions North America and Europe that is anticipated to drive the market for more advanced scrubber dryer. The adoption of scrubber dryer in APEJ region countries including India and South Korea is also increasing likely to increase the demand of the scrubber dryers in the APEJ market. The market for scrubber dryer in the Middle East and Africa show descent growth. The CIS and Russia market is anticipated to grow in coming years.

Scrubber Dryer Market- Key Segments

According to type, scrubber dryer are segmented as:

Walk-behind Scrubber Dryer

Stand-on/step on Scrubber Dryer

Ride-on Scrubber Dryer

According to the power operation, scrubber dryer can be segmented as:

Main Powered/Wired

Battery Operated

According to the end user, scrubber dryer can be segmented as:

Commercial and Residential

Industrial

Corporate offices and Institution

Others

Scrubber Dryer Market- Key Manufacturers

The major key manufactures for scrubber dryer in the market are Tennant, Nilfis, Cleantek, Karche, Roots Scrub, Hako, lavorwash, IPC Group, Taski, Eureka Numatic, AMANO, Fonzo, Comac, Nilfisk, RPS corporation, Adiatek, Techno Clean Euipment Pvt. Ltd; Bennett, Fimap, Cleanwill, Gaomei, NSS, Airuite, and Gadlee

