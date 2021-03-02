Griddle : Information by End User Application by Region (America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East)

CITY, Country, 2021-Mar-02 — /EPR Network/ —

A wide flat surface made up of aluminum, chrome steel and carbon steel, used for cooking are the griddles. The griddles are heated by electricity, gas, coal and wood, for residential and commercial purposes. There are three major types for which griddles are used, i.e. traditional, residential and commercial. The traditional griddles include stone slab or tablet like structure. The residential purposes griddles are generally made up of stainless steel, wrought iron or carbon steel. These residential griddles are portable and are sustainable for light-duty purposes of cooking. The commercial is countertop griddles used in the restaurants, hotels, cafes and many others.

There is a major preference of consumers for commercial griddles with thermostat controls is high among users as it provides the features to vary the temperature accordingly and allows the consumer to select the precise cooking temperature for various food items according to their need.

The hotels, restaurants and cafes are usually preferring the griddles as it is a versatile and a multipurpose device which can be used in the cooking purposes. Thus, HORECA drives the global griddle market and increases the demand for the market in the future.

Griddle Market Dynamics

The primary factors driving the global griddle market are growing focus on enhancing production efficiency in commercial kitchens and a growing emphasis on energy efficient cooking options. The griddles for commercial purposes is the dominating type of griddle as compared to the residential and the traditional griddles. The growing inclination towards ENERGY STAR certified commercial griddles is fostering the demand for the commercial griddles in the market. The changing preferences for the griddles are increasing the adoption of commercial griddles with infrared burners. The global griddle market is anticipated to be highly concentrated over the forecast period. The manufacturers functioning in the market are focusing on the technology, the research and development department activities and the brand image. The manufacturers are also focusing on differentiating the products based on price, quality and regulatory compliance along with the lightweight, safe and for the multipurpose usage, which in turn increases the market for the global griddles in the forecast period.

Additionally, the rising demand for cooking equipment with innovative and advanced functions, in terms of capacity, energy consumption and costs are encouraging manufacturers to launch new and advanced featured griddles with energy-efficient and cost-effective prices. Energy-efficient griddles reduce the cooking time almost by half due to the presence of various options for cooking.

Griddle Market Segmentation

Griddle Market is segmented on the basis of end use as:

Traditional

Commercial

Residential

Griddle Market is segmented on the basis of mode of control as:

Manual control

Thermostat control

Griddle Market is segmented on the basis of the heat source as:

Electric

Gas or non-electric

Griddle Market is segmented on the basis of the type as:

Single Sided

Grooved

Chrome finished

Double Sided

Griddle Market is segmented on the basis of product placement as:

Counter-top

Floor standing

The global market is segmented on the basis of the region as:

North America

Latin America

Europe

CIS & Russia

Japan

APEJ

MEA

The regional demand for the griddle market varies across the world. The global griddle market is expected to witness a profitable growth during the forecast period. North America has a dominant share in the worldwide market as there are increasing preferences for the energy efficient cooking equipment is fueling the demand for the market in the region. APEJ also holds the significant share in the global griddle market. The key countries like India and China are the major regions dominating the market in the area. Japan’s griddle market is growing at a healthy pace; as there are continuous innovations in the technologies, the market is expected to experience the growth in the near future. MEA region is anticipated to have sluggish growth in the market over the forecast period.

Griddle Market Key Players

The key players functioning in the global griddle market are as follows:

Hamilton Beach

Cuisinart

Gotham

Toastmaster International

Secura

Electrolux

Illionis Tool Works Inc.

Middleby Corporation

The Vollrath Company

Standex International Corporation

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market, and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geography, rail track, and material type.

