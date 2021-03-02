Plastic Buckets Market 2018 Product Type, Application/End Industries, Manufactures and Forecast 2025

CITY, Country, 2021-Mar-02 — /EPR Network/ —

Plastic buckets are among the most important household items worldwide. They are being used since decades for a variety of purposes, right from bathing to the high-end packaging of items. The evolution of raw material from metal to plastic buckets has completely changed the market landscape in the past twenty years. Plastic buckets are lighter in weight and available at low prices. They are predominantly made up of a variety of materials, such as PP, PET, and HDPE, for different end-use applications in food, household, industrial, chemical, and other industries. Plastic buckets also find applications in the paint and coatings industry for the bulk or retail transport & storage of goods. Moreover, they are widely used to pack paint and coating products in emerging as well as developed countries due to the high strength and durability of plastic buckets for the storage of bulky goods for a longer time. Furthermore, no viable retail-format alternative options have been found in the market for the storage and transportation of goods such as paint & coatings.

Request for Sample Report with Statistical Info:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=2746

Plastic Buckets Market: Market Dynamics

With the introduction of customized products in the recent years, the demand for plastic buckets has increased significantly. Plastic bucket manufacturers are seeking innovations in their existing product portfolio to strengthen their market presence and gain a competitive edge in the market. The demand for plastic buckets is expected to continue to grow due to the rapidly increasing population of households across the world. Moreover, it is the only product that is used for the packaging of paints and coatings for retail markets. Growth in the demand for paints and coatings is expected to boost the demand for plastic buckets. Plastic buckets offer substantial benefits during the shipping, handling, and transportation of goods.

The plastic buckets market is highly fragmented in nature and hundreds of manufacturers produce plastic buckets in each region. However, the demand for plastic buckets is expected to increase with an increase in population, urbanization, and spending on leisure activities. Manufacturers are focusing on offering customized solutions to specific end-user companies according to their requirements.

Request for TOC of this Report:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=T&rep_id=2746

Plastic Buckets Market: Market Segmentation:

Plastic Buckets Market Segmentation: By Material Type

Metal

Plastic Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Polypropylene (PP) High-density Polyethylene (HDPE) Poly Vinyl Chloride (PVC) Others



Plastic Buckets Market Segmentation: By Product Capacity

Up to 5 Liters

5 Liters to 10 Liters

10 Liters to 15 Liters

More than 15 Liters

Plastic Buckets Market Segmentation: By Product Type

Rectangular Plastic Buckets

Cylindrical Plastic Buckets

Other Specialty Plastic Buckets

Plastic Buckets Market Segmentation: By Product Type

With Lid

Without Lid

Plastic Buckets Market Segmentation: By End Use

Food

Home Care

Paint & Coatings

Oil & Lubricants

Chemicals & Fertilizers

Industrial

Others

Looking for Regional & Segment Analysis? Check here: (Ask Analyst)

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=2746

On the basis of region, the plastic buckets market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, APEJ (Asia-Pacific Excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Japan. The demand for plastic buckets is growing rapidly due to significant growth in the number of households and the consumption of food, chemicals, and paint & coating products. Increasing urbanization and changing consumer demand for customized plastic buckets in developing countries is expected to create high demand for these products in the global market. However, North America dominates the plastic buckets market in terms of consumption followed by Europe. In the Asia-Pacific region, hundreds of manufacturers produce plastic buckets to cater to the domestic market. The market is highly fragmented in countries such as India and China. Chinese manufacturers supply plastic buckets at much a lower cost as compared to their counterparts in local countries. In Latin America, Brazil and Mexico account for the maximum consumption of plastic buckets. Saudi Arabia and UAE are expected to offer substantial growth opportunities in the MEA plastic buckets market during the forecast period.

Plastic Buckets Market: Market Players

Some of the key players in the plastic buckets market are BWAY Corporation, Mauser Group, RPC Group, Hitech Group, H&O Plastics, U.S. Plastics Corporation, and M&M Industries.

The plastic buckets market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The Plastic buckets market report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The Plastic buckets market report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

About Fact.MR

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates