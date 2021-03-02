Athleisure Wear Market 2025 Evolution: Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin by 2025

CITY, Country, 2021-Mar-02 — /EPR Network/ —

The increasing standard of living of consumers across developed and developing countries has been aiding the demand for athleisure wear. The growing inclination for branded products has a direct impact on the global athleisure wear market. With increasing trade agreements across the world, the global athleisure wear market has an incremental growth opportunities pertaining to strategies and operations for the business. The impact of versatility, comfort and style attributes on the worldwide athleisure wear market is expected to intensify in the future. Globally, the growing youth population will look out for these attributes.

Athleisure wear can be defined as the new fashion trend in which clothing designed for particular workouts and other athletic activities is worn in other places, including office, school, or at social events and occasions. Several consumers these days tend to purchase athleisure wear that can be used across multiple settings.

Casualization have escalated the demand for Athleisure wear across the globe

The athleisure wear trend is a bright spot in sportswear right now and responsible for the category growth in the recent years. With increasing urbanization and rise in purchasing power, customers are spending more on high-end premium and branded products as it comes with good quality complementary wheels and handles that are durable and long lasting. In addition, increasing spending on casual wear by the younger generation is another factor driving the growth of the global athleisure wear market, and this is expected to continue over the forecast period. Women consumers have been observed inconsistent in demand for athleisure wear, and they demand a newer style on their every purchase. This has led to set a competition trend of innovative ways to tap women consumers.

Brand endorsement increases the attraction of consumers towards atheleisure wear

Athleisure wear purchase by the consumers also depends on what kind of wardrobe their favorite stars and athletes are wearings. Since, different actors and athletes are famous in their countries and regions, footwear and other athleisure wear providers have different brand ambassadors in different countries based on their popularity level. Roger Federer has been a brand endorser for Nike for quite a long time. Kylie Jenner has recently become the brand endorser of Adidas’ products. This also works psychologically among consumers, as the sight or memory about their stars also reminds them of the brands that they endorse. This psychology leads to a pull-based sales of athleisure wear products in the forecast period.

Global Athleisure Wear Market Segmentation

The global athleisure wear market can be segmented on the basis of variety of type, textile and sales channel.

The global athleisure wear market can be segmented on the basis of variety of type as:

Yoga pants

Leggings

Tights

Sneakers

Shorts

Others

The global athleisure wear market can be segmented on the basis of variety of textile as:

Natural fibers Cotton Wool Bamboo

Synthetic Fibers Nylon Polyester Lycra

Company Patent

The global athleisure wear market can be segmented on the basis of sales channel as:

Sports Variety Stores

Direct to Customer Channel

Third Party Online

Other Channels

East Asia & South Asia is estimated to have major share in global athleisure wear market

The primary market for athleisure wear is China and India, which accounts for the largest customer base for branded athleisure wear products. The availability of cheap labor in China is one of the critical factors for the establishment for a large number of athleisure wear in the country, by several international manufacturers. North America is expected to be the largest market for athleisure wear market due to the establishment of leading brands across the regions

Global Athleisure Wear Market Key Players

Manufacturers are also striving to bring about the products that are entirely new for customers to experience. Owing to these factors, the global athleisure wear industry is rejuvenated, and the demand is escalating. Some of the key market players in the global athleisure wear market are:

Nike Inc.

Puma SE

Adidas Group

ASICS

Under Armour Inc.

FILA Group

Ideolaogy

GAP Inc.

Beyond Yoga

Versace

Ivy Park

PE Nation

Lululemon Athletica

Nordstrom

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the Athleisure wear market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, and historical data and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to Athleisure wear market segments such as geographies, application and industry.

