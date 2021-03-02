Fact.MR Presents Fiducial Markers Market Growth Projections in a Revised Study Based on COVID-19 Impact

CITY, Country, 2021-Mar-02 — /EPR Network/ —

Fiducial markers, tiny metal objects about the size of a grain of rice, are highly efficient in pinpointing the location of a tumor with high precision. As fiducial markers are an integral part of radiation therapy to target tumors without affecting nearby healthy tissues, they have high requirement in the healthcare and medical sectors. According to Fact.MR, the global fiducial markers market is set to expand at over 8% CAGR through 2031.

With the adoption of fiducial markers as a standard tool for image-guided radiotherapy, manufacturers are coming across huge demand. According to a report titled “Radiotherapy in Global Cancer Control” published by the Cancer Control Organization, availability of radiotherapy equipment varied from 8.6 machines per million people in high-income countries (as per the World Bank definition) to 1.6 per million in high-middle income, 0.71 in low-middle income countries, and 0.21 per million in low-income countries. This data reveals the growth scope for fiducial markers over the coming years.

Key Takeaways from Fiducial Markers Market Study

Germany remains the leading country in the world’s largest market for fiducial – Europe

The United States will remain the epicenter of the world’s largest fiducial markers market – North America – with a share of more than 85% in the region.

China, Japan, Indonesia, and others to remain highly sought-after markets for suppliers.

High demand for pure gold fiducial markers to fuel sales.

Growing requirement of photon therapy to propel growth of fiducial manufacturers.

In terms of disease site, prostate cancer to emerge as a dominant segment.

Radiotherapy centers to lead market demand in terms of end user.

“With incorporation of cutting-edge technologies in modern healthcare systems, demand for fiducial markers has grown significantly in the past years, especially in radiotherapy. According to the report published by the International Journal of Medical Sciences, nearly 50% of all cancer patients receive radiation therapy during their course of illness, while it contributes towards 40% of curative treatment for cancer,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Rise in Cases of Cancer Fuelling Sales of Fiducial Markers

As fiducial markers are an integral part of radiation therapy for cancer patients, rise in cases of cancer is fuelling sales. As per a report published by The International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) in December 2020, globally, 1 in 5 people develop cancer during their lifetime, while the fatality rate is 1 in 8 for men and 1 in 11 for women. The report also stated that, more than 50 million people are living within 5 years of a past cancer diagnosis.

According to a report published by the World Health Organization (WHO) on 12th September 2018, cancer is the second-leading cause of death globally, and was responsible for an estimated 9.6 million deaths in 2018. While this data represents the high fatality rate of cancer, it also signifies huge demand for various medical devices and equipment for its diagnosis and treatment, of which, fiducial markers play a huge role.

